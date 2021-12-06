Husker pass rusher Pheldarius Payne enters transfer portal

One of Nebraska’s sack leaders the last two seasons is entering the transfer portal.

Outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne is moving on from Huskers and will have two years to play one elsewhere.

The reserve defender appeared in 18 games with no starts and ends his two seasons at NU with 40 total tackles and three sacks. His three sacks tied for third on the team over the last two seasons.

He played 229 snaps this season but missed the final two games with an injury.

Payne’s departure is a hit to the team’s outside ‘backer depth for next year after losing longtime starter JoJo Domann. The other starter, Caleb Tannor, has yet to declare publicly whether he will return for a fifth college season. Garrett Nelson has also become a strong contributor at the position, and Blaise Gunnerson saw extended action in November.

Payne arrived as part of NU’s 2020 class as a junior college transfer from Lackawanna College, which was his only option out of high school because of poor grades and a relative lack of strength. He built up both over the next two years while hounding opposing quarterbacks. He flipped from North Carolina State to Nebraska late in 2019.