LINCOLN — Austin Allen put his hands on his knees and looked at the grass. The right side of Nebraska’s offensive line stayed frozen in its stance. Adrian Martinez took a slow turn and walked backward.

The partisan Oklahoma crowd roared. Two snaps into the game, two false starts on the Huskers’ offensive line.

A third followed a few plays later. Then a personal foul on center Cam Jurgens for unnecessary roughness on a block that lasted too long.

NU somehow still managed a field goal out of an opening drive in which four of its linemen were flagged for 30 combined yards.

“It’s just one of those things that we’ve got to be accountable to on game day,” right guard Matt Sichterman said. “We can work on it as much as we want to in practice. When it shows up on Saturday and it hurts us on Saturday, we know we didn’t do enough. We got to do something different.”

Sichterman became the fifth O-lineman penalized with his own false start in the third quarter that pushed a third-and-2 back five yards. Again, NU overcame it for a first down and eventually a touchdown.

The flurry of infractions are maddening with how much Nebraska emphasizes avoiding them. Coaches discuss it daily with players. Officiating crews are frequently part of practices, and anyone who draws a flag there is subbed out right away to hash out why it happened. The scout team defense is often specifically tasked with trying to make the offense jump.

“We address it, but we still need to be a lot better at it,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “… At the end of the day, a pre-snap penalty is focus and discipline.”

Such struggles aren’t new in Nebraska’s 36 games under Scott Frost. The offensive line has committed 35 false starts in that span — essentially one per contest — and the offense as a whole has 44. The line has drawn at least one penalty in 13 straight games and in 31 overall since the beginning of the 2018 campaign.

Almost three years ago Frost called Nebraska “one of the most undisciplined teams in the country” following a loss to Purdue in which every unit contributed to 11 flags for 136 yards. A defeat at Northwestern last November in which the entire O-line was penalized renewed his frustrations.

“That's a focus thing and that’s a discipline thing,” Frost said at the time. “Just as an entire football program, we're going to get that fixed.”

How does Nebraska's offensive penalty struggles compare to the rest of college football? It's hard to say considering data aren't readily available with breakdowns by unit or specific infraction. But the chronic flags and drastic 2021 regression compared to NU’s other phases suggest something deeper than simply bad luck.

A third of the way into this season, Big Red has generally curbed the yellow laundry everywhere else. For all their inconsistencies, special teams have yet to be penalized. The defense owns seven flags for 78 yards — but more than half of that came from outside linebacker Caleb Tannor’s roughing the passer and unsportsmanlike conduct combo against Illinois, and D-lineman Damion Daniels continuing a play without his helmet against Buffalo.

NU’s offense, meanwhile, has 17 infractions for 140 yards. The O-line has accounted for 11 flags and 90 yards spread across six players. Five were hit with a combined six penalties for 50 yards against Oklahoma.

“Those guys know that it’s unacceptable and we all have to get it cleaned up,” said Martinez, in his fourth year starting at quarterback. "It’s on all of us, it’s not just on them.”

Sichterman, in his fifth year in the program, said the linemen get “intense” about correcting penalties during practice. He saw signs of progress Saturday when NU didn't dwell on the mistakes from the first drive but instead responded with cleaner football. The focus stayed on the next play, not the last one.

The early movement is confounding to Allen, a tight end and captain who does his share of blocking on the line of scrimmage. The Huskers knew Oklahoma defenders would stand along their front. They knew the environment would be loud. They knew OU linebackers liked to give late calls.

Yet Nebraska still fell for it.

“It’s got to be a self-disciplinary thing at this point,” Allen said. “It can’t be so much me saying, ‘You got to stop jumping offsides.’ It’s got to be, ‘I got to own it. I’ve got to stop jumping offsides.’ ... There’s some ownership some guys need to take and it’s just the way people got to move forward with that.”

The defense may also offer a clue for the solution. Sixth-year defensive lineman Ben Stille said the largely veteran unit not only has game experience, but also a firm grasp on good technique. Without those years of training, he said players can panic, get sloppy or lose focus.

The Blackshirts are on a full-season pace for 21 penalties for 234 yards. They committed 30 for 370 across the same number of games in 2018.

Frost said Nebraska will continue to be “intolerant” of mistakes. Avoiding them is perhaps the Huskers’ most controllable key to success — and their most difficult habit to break.

“We’re just going to continue to harp on the guys,” Frost said. “If we play with speed and precision, we got enough talent to be in every game that we play.”

