Nebraska football players and coaches took to social media on Wednesday morning with jubilant reactions to the return of the Big Ten fall season.
Check out a sampling of the best ones below.
Words can’t express how proud I am to play for this state and university. From the beginning, my teammates and coaches have been preparing for this as best they could given the situation. I cant thank them enough for what each of them has done for this team. We will be ready.— Garrett Snodgrass (@GarrettSnodgras) September 16, 2020
“Guess who’s back, Back again” 😤 https://t.co/J0n36vlPVB— Cameron Jurgens (@CameronJurgens) September 16, 2020
Let’s play some football! pic.twitter.com/VxYXYY9ZKD— Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) September 16, 2020
Guess who’s back 😏 #GBR 🌽🌽🌽— Ronald Delancy III ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@_TherealkingRjj) September 16, 2020
Woke up feeling like Christmas— Sevion morrison ⚡️ (@SevyMorrison28) September 16, 2020
September 16, 2020
It’s been 3 years , so excited 🤩 #GBR— Ronald (RT)Thompkins ll (@jrthompkins5) September 16, 2020
MOOD.😎 pic.twitter.com/G54CaQITwM— Ben Stille (@b_stille_) September 16, 2020
🤗🤗🤗— Wan’Dale Robinson (@wanda1erobinson) September 16, 2020
DAY BY DAY!!! pic.twitter.com/poqr2Pc5n6— Coach G (@GregAustin2717) September 16, 2020
🎈☠️ pic.twitter.com/LPqtukpc4A— Matt Lubick (@CoachLubick) September 16, 2020
WE ARE BACK ☠️🎈 pic.twitter.com/OAd3GK0RG7— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 16, 2020
Let’s gooooo!!!!!! #GBR pic.twitter.com/Zlv6vNCP0L— Dedrick D. Mills (@MillsDedrick) September 16, 2020
Nebraska Against The World ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HAMI0oz59L— Collin Miller (@C_millz31) September 16, 2020
🙂 #GBR pic.twitter.com/CWwkWSPRbV— Star Cap 💫 † (@DicaprioBootle) September 16, 2020
Like we never left. https://t.co/xrVPTfPHbf— Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) September 16, 2020