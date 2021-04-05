Husker practice report: Adrian Martinez touts leaner build and stronger arm

LINCOLN — His arm feels stronger. He clearly looks leaner and healthier.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez held court with the media for 15 minutes Monday, the last of the NU coaches and players to chat. He projected confidence about his offseason work and where he can go in his fourth season as the Huskers' starter.
Martinez was asked whether he's throwing the ball harder and smoother in spring camp. "I didn't want to toot my own horn, but for sure," he said.
"I would say it's reps and a focused effort on doing those things," Martinez said. "I wanted to focus on that this offseason. Leaning out a little bit, getting faster, and continuing to improve my arm strength and throwing the football. We really put some time in heading into spring ball and I feel good about it."
It's a big difference from the 2020 season, when Martinez lost his job for two games, regained it, and then battled injuries again coming into and out of the 28-21 win over Rutgers. Martinez said he probably would have found a way to play in a bowl game if NU had voted to play in one but conceded he was beaten up.
Martinez set a school record for completion rate in 2020, but he also had a number of costly turnovers, including four in the Rutgers game. His position coach, Mario Verduzco, was blunt in his assessment of the one area where Martinez must improve in 2021.
“No more frickin' turnovers," Verduzco said. "He’s got to take care of the damn football."
Martinez said he feels good about cutting down on interceptions — he only had three in 2020 — but he has to protect the ball more when running.
The fourth-year quarterback clearly looked leaner — much closer to his freshman season. Martinez said he dropped body fat and a few pounds.
"I was a little too heavy," Martinez said, "and I want to get that quickness and that first couple steps burst back, and I'm well on my way to getting back to that."
More notes from a lengthy media session with coaches and players:
» Right tackle Bryce Benhart said the offensive line is working on detailing its blocks and "anger" in finishing them. Yes, more anger.
» Running backs coach Ryan Held didn't tip his hand much in discussing the six scholarship running backs competing for playing time, but he was surprisingly upfront about the need to get better.
The running backs have been a mess of injuries and off-the-field issues for the last two seasons, which forced Nebraska to use wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson as a running back. Held said Nebraska is grading every play.
"We've got to get more production out of that position, we have to," Held said. "We have to be able to run the ball and be consistent in seeing our cuts and be an asset to our offense."
» Held said USC transfer Markese Stepp has a learning curve to pick up some of NU's run scheme, but he's already a seasoned pass blocker as USC ran an Air Raid offense.
» True freshman running back Gabe Ervin has made a strong impression on Held.
"He's got really good feet, really good vision, he's really smooth in what he does," Held said. "He's slippery, he can get through there on different things, he catches the ball well. And it means something to him. He wants to be really, really good. He's mad when he doesn't execute a play right. That's what I want. I want guys where it bothers the heck out of you if you don't execute it right."
Ervin has gained eight pounds since he arrived at Nebraska.
» True freshman receiver Will Nixon is turning heads with his knowledge of the game, according to senior receiver Levi Falck. Nixon, the son of an NFL assistant coach, is teaching Falck things he didn't know.