Husker practice report: Adrian Martinez touts leaner build and stronger arm

“No more frickin' turnovers," Verduzco said. "He’s got to take care of the damn football."

Martinez said he feels good about cutting down on interceptions — he only had three in 2020 — but he has to protect the ball more when running.

The fourth-year quarterback clearly looked leaner — much closer to his freshman season. Martinez said he dropped body fat and a few pounds.

"I was a little too heavy," Martinez said, "and I want to get that quickness and that first couple steps burst back, and I'm well on my way to getting back to that."

More notes from a lengthy media session with coaches and players:

» Right tackle Bryce Benhart said the offensive line is working on detailing its blocks and "anger" in finishing them. Yes, more anger.

» Running backs coach Ryan Held didn't tip his hand much in discussing the six scholarship running backs competing for playing time, but he was surprisingly upfront about the need to get better.

The running backs have been a mess of injuries and off-the-field issues for the last two seasons, which forced Nebraska to use wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson as a running back. Held said Nebraska is grading every play.