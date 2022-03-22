Husker practice report: Bill Busch using fire and humor to kickstart Nebraska special teams

LINCOLN — Fiery and funny.

That's the general consensus from Husker football players about new special teams coordinator Bill Busch. Oh, he'll get after some guys, especially when things don't go as planned. But he knows, too, players said, how to blend that frustration with a well-timed quip.

"I remember the first time we kind of met him this spring, he walked into the room, he kind of shocks you at first, because he's really loud," said linebacker Grant Tagge, who is currently on all of NU's special teams. "He really motivates guys - guys respond to that, who are really competitive. I think he's going to pull the best out of us, definitely. He's going to get fired up at you, but it's because he wants the best out of you. And right after, he's going to crack a joke with you."

Over ten minutes with the media on Tuesday, Busch fired off a few lines - perhaps the best was the "punter and gunner" philosophy of what makes a good punt team — and relayed that he tries to use a "fourth-and-one" mentality with all of his specialists and special teams players.

"They only play on fourth downs," Busch said. "That's a dicey situation for them. There's not a lot of do-overs."

The kickoff return team, Busch said, is installed. The key on that unit, he said, is the "off returner," Zach Weinmaster, making good decisions and blocks for the main returner. Busch compared Weinmaster to having the role of a "pulling guard."

On punt return, Busch said three players — receivers Trey Palmer and Brody Belt, plus defensive back Tommi Hill — are getting the most work. Busch said any punt returner needs to be a "real dude" who fields the ball and tracks it well before he catches, regardless of whether it's a return or not.

More quick notes from spring practice:

» Punter Brian Buschini said his camp didn't start off the way he wanted, but progressed just before spring break and continued with a good day Tuesday. The Huskers went outside to kick in the rain, snow and 30 mph gusty winds.

» Buschini said four snappers are competing for the long snapping job. He mentioned Georgetown transfer Brady Weas as doing well.

» NU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph said he challenged his receivers to each catch 5,000 balls before spring camp. All of them got there, Joseph said, and many went over 5,000 catches.

Busch took over one the worst overall special teams units in college football. NU allowed three touchdowns — two on punt returns, one on a kickoff return — and had a safety on a punt return in 2021. NU’s return game finished 124th nationally in kick return yards and 127th in punt return yards.

This past season followed poor performances in 2019 and 2020, as the Huskers finished 120th, 115th and 128th in special teams efficiency over the past three years, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

