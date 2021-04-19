Husker practice report: Linebackers turn heads; Special teams getting coached hard

LINCOLN — Count Nebraska defensive tackle Deontre Thomas among the big believers in this Husker football team.

"This is the best spring I've been a part of since I've been here," said Thomas, who has been in the program since 2017. "You can not only tell, but you can just feel everybody is bought in and just competing with each other."

Why? Thomas said the older players are leading well, and the younger players — Thomas cited Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers on the defensive line — are stepping into leadership roles and becoming more dominant players.

Young defenders making leaps was a theme during Monday's post-practice interviews. Northern Iowa transfer Chris Kolarevic may not be young — he played three years at UNI — but he is new, and he's impressing his teammates.

"He's a freak of nature, I'll tell you that," said Nick Henrich, competing with Kolarevic at inside 'backer. "Physical. Obviously, it's a little bit different for him, because he's played in college for quite some time, so he's got that game experience, but he's also been outstanding learning the defense."