Husker practice report: Offense gets a 'wakeup call' against energetic defense

Coaches and players from Nebraska’s offense spoke with reporters Wednesday and made it clear the other side of the ball ruled that day's practice.
NU offensive line coach Greg Austin said the problem was simple yet frustrating: A lack of consistent play all over the place.
“It was the whole offense,” Austin said. “Pick a position — the guys weren’t dialed into the details of what they were doing. Certainly our defense played with more energy this morning initially and it continued throughout practice.
“… Sometimes you have to have a wakeup call to let you know you’re not as good as you think you are. I think today was one of those days.”
Still, the competition on the line has evolved as the Huskers draw closer to the May 1 spring game. Austin said as many as nine linemen could play in games right now — the key will be getting everyone to buy into their roles.
Junior Matt Sichterman has continued his strong spring, Austin said, and is becoming the vocal leader of the line as he competes for the open spot at right guard. The Cincinnati native will graduate in May. At left guard, junior Broc Bando continues to battle with Nouredin Nouili and Ethan Piper. Trent Hixson is taking reps at center behind starter Cam Jurgens.
Working at tackle behind presumed starters Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart are Brant Banks, Nouili and Ezra Miller, Austin said. Nouili — a seven-game starter at Colorado State in 2019 — has had to adapt to NU’s different style of offense and get into better physical shape, Austin said, which he has done well.
Other quick hits from the media availability:
» Big Ten kicker of the year Connor Culp sat out Saturday’s open practice but participated Wednesday. “Everything’s good,” Culp said. “It’s fine.”
» Culp said scholarship punter Daniel Cerni, an Australia native, had almost no understanding of American football when he arrived in the United States last summer. But he’s settled in now and showing off a strong leg in practices, Culp said.
» Hixson said one illustration of how far the O-line has come is that older players like himself are the ones teaching newcomers about technique. He said coaches did almost all the instructing a few years ago.