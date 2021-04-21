Husker practice report: Offense gets a 'wakeup call' against energetic defense

Coaches and players from Nebraska’s offense spoke with reporters Wednesday and made it clear the other side of the ball ruled that day's practice.

NU offensive line coach Greg Austin said the problem was simple yet frustrating: A lack of consistent play all over the place.

“It was the whole offense,” Austin said. “Pick a position — the guys weren’t dialed into the details of what they were doing. Certainly our defense played with more energy this morning initially and it continued throughout practice.

“… Sometimes you have to have a wakeup call to let you know you’re not as good as you think you are. I think today was one of those days.”

Still, the competition on the line has evolved as the Huskers draw closer to the May 1 spring game. Austin said as many as nine linemen could play in games right now — the key will be getting everyone to buy into their roles.

Junior Matt Sichterman has continued his strong spring, Austin said, and is becoming the vocal leader of the line as he competes for the open spot at right guard. The Cincinnati native will graduate in May. At left guard, junior Broc Bando continues to battle with Nouredin Nouili and Ethan Piper. Trent Hixson is taking reps at center behind starter Cam Jurgens.