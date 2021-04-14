Husker practice report: Young players benefiting most this spring

LINCOLN — As Nebraska passes the halfway point of spring workouts, coaches made clear Wednesday that specific groups of players are benefiting the most.

The young and inexperienced.

Whether that’s the swath of early enrollees from the 2021 class, recent newcomers or second-year players, both offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said all are stacking invaluable practice reps that the pandemic stole last year.

“Right now I feel like we’ve got the right guys on the bus,” Chinander said. “Now it’s just figuring out what seat they need to get in.”

He said one example is outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne, who arrived from junior college last year and didn’t have the chance to fully prepare his body and mind for the abbreviated 2020 season. Not the case now.

Lubick put most of his receivers group in the same camp. Oliver Martin, a transfer who wasn’t made eligible by the NCAA until midseason. Omar Manning, who fought health issues all year. And numerous other young players like Alante Brown and Will Nixon.

