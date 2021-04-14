Husker practice report: Young players benefiting most this spring

LINCOLN — As Nebraska passes the halfway point of spring workouts, coaches made clear Wednesday that specific groups of players are benefiting the most.
The young and inexperienced.
Whether that’s the swath of early enrollees from the 2021 class, recent newcomers or second-year players, both offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said all are stacking invaluable practice reps that the pandemic stole last year.
“Right now I feel like we’ve got the right guys on the bus,” Chinander said. “Now it’s just figuring out what seat they need to get in.”
He said one example is outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne, who arrived from junior college last year and didn’t have the chance to fully prepare his body and mind for the abbreviated 2020 season. Not the case now.
Lubick put most of his receivers group in the same camp. Oliver Martin, a transfer who wasn’t made eligible by the NCAA until midseason. Omar Manning, who fought health issues all year. And numerous other young players like Alante Brown and Will Nixon.
Other quick hits from Wednesday's interviews:
» Defensive backs Quinton Newsome and Myles Farmer both said competition remains intense at corner and safety. Among others pushing incumbent safeties Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams are Noa Pola-Gates, Isaac Gifford, Ashton Hausmann and Tyson Guzman.
» Receiver Wyatt Liewer said Martin — a former four-star recruit and player at Michigan and Iowa — hasn’t lost a one-on-one drill this season. He continues to impress coaches too.
» Lubick said quarterback Adrian Martinez has taken his play to “another level,” especially with his accuracy and leadership. He’s making tight ends and receivers look good, Lubick said.
» Manning continues to build confidence as he stacks playing time, Lubick said.
» Freshman running back Gabe Ervin has been “a pleasant surprise” of spring, Lubick said. Beyond his talent, the early enrollee has known his assignments and shown a maturity to play through mistakes.
» Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann has been limited this spring with injury, Chinander said, but he is trending toward full health leading up to the May 1 spring game.