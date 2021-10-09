Husker pregame: Michigan reportedly without another top receiver due to injury

LINCOLN — Scott Frost made it plain Thursday what he believed would determine the game against No. 9 Michigan.

“They want to run it, we want to run it,” Frost said. “They want to stop it, we want to stop it. The team that gets behind has to throw (and) probably isn’t in a good spot.”

This appears especially true of the Wolverines.

Michigan already lost top receiver Ronnie Bell to a right knee injury after his lone catch of the year, a 76-yard touchdown in the season opener. Now according to the Detroit Free Press, UM’s third-most productive receiver this season, Roman Wilson, is out after an injury suffered against Wisconsin.

Wilson was one of Michigan’s speed guys, a threat on shorter and deeper routes. The top two guys, Cornelius Johnson and Daylen Baldwin, have been good downfield, but have bigger frames that can make it challenging to make plays on quicker, shorter routes.

Nebraska is getting healthy at receiver. All of NU’s top receivers — including Oliver Martin, who missed four games but returned last week — are back in the fold. They helped the Huskers hit a variety of big pass and run plays against Northwestern.

More thoughts before kickoff: