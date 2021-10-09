Husker pregame: Michigan without another top receiver due to injury

» Nebraska has a few deep reserves suited up tonight who haven’t been available for most games, including Mosai Newsom, Kamonte Grimes and Latrell Neville. Watch Grimes and Neville. NU has them on the four-game redshirt plan, but likes both quite a bit.

» Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is not in khakis tonight. It's an all-blue ensemble for him. He spent warmups wearing receivers gloves and catching passes from the four quarterbacks UM brought.

» The Wolverines’ offensive line is absolutely giant. As big as any in the Big Ten.

» It’s a second straight road game for the Wolverines, and the first one — a 38-17 win — was at Wisconsin. The Badgers have bumbled all over the place on offense, but they're physical and leave a team feeling that physicality for awhile. Nebraska did not have a physical game last week.

» Michigan has converted 8 of 12 fourth downs. Nebraska’s fourth-down defense ranks among the nation’s best, with opponents 2 for 10. Something may have to give there.

» Something has to give, part two: Michigan has allowed just four plays of 30 yards or more this season. The Huskers have 19 of those.