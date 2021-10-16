 Skip to main content
Husker pregame: Nebraska fans make strong showing in Minneapolis
Husker pregame: Nebraska fans make strong showing in Minneapolis

Sam gives his three keys for the Huskers as they venture to Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — Clear, chilly and a little quiet.

The crowd at Huntington Bank Stadium will filter in late, and may be closer to a 60/40 split among Gopher and Husker fans — with Minnesota getting the edge because of UM students in one end zone.

Two hours to 90 minutes before kickoff, a lot more red than maroon could be seen around the stadium, and early returns showed the same inside the stadium.

More notes:

» There’s been an interesting moment on the field with Scott Frost being stopped by stadium personnel for not wearing credentials as he walked onto the field. Frost told a stadium security worker that he was NU’s head coach, to which the stadium worker said “still need credentials.” Frost kept walking.

» Offensive linemen Ethan Piper and Brant Banks did not come out for early warmups.

» Outside linebacker Jimari Butler did make the travel roster, but defensive back Tyreke Johnson, who has played sparingly in 2021, did not. Freshman offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky is making his first road trip.

» Four scholarship running backs — Rahmir Johnson, Jaquez Yant, Sevion Morrison and Markese Stepp — made the trip. Nebraska will occasionally use Brody Belt out of the backfield.

» Minnesota will reportedly be without starting wide receiver Daniel Jackson, who has a team-high 14 receptions this season for 155 yards and a touchdown. That's in addition to two running backs Minnesota will be without Saturday. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

