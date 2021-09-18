Husker pregame: Nebraska may get some injured pass-catchers back against Oklahoma

Based on early warmups, it appears most of Nebraska’s banged-up skill players may be available for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma.
Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek, Omar Manning, and Zavier Betts were working with the team in early warmups. All four missed some or all of last week’s game against Buffalo.
Vokolek has not played at all this season, and his return could be a major boost to NU’s run game as he's one of the Huskers’ best blockers.
Receiver Oliver Martin — who caught six passes for 103 yards against Illinois but has not played since — was not seen by reporters during those early warmups.
Defensive end Casey Rogers appears available to play for the first time this season.
Left guard Broc Bando is not playing. He arrived at NU in his jersey with no pads.
More items to watch as the game unfolds:
» Nebraska has tried — and often struggled — to establish its running backs on base runs early in the game. On almost all of those base runs, there can be an Adrian Martinez keep read that, if OU is flowing hard to the back, can be exploited to some degree. Martinez has averaged roughly 16 carries per game against ranked teams, including sacks, and it won’t be surprising to see him have 20 carries today.
» It is steamy at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium. The flags aren’t moving. The wind is dead at the moment. There’s a difference between Nebraska heat and Oklahoma heat. It’s Oklahoma hot down here, and should take its toll on both defenses.
» It’s a grass track and OU has fast athletes. Watch the tackling. NU will have to set its feet and wrap up. The Sooners have a small advantage there.
