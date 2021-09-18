Husker pregame: Nebraska may get some injured pass-catchers back against Oklahoma

Based on early warmups, it appears most of Nebraska’s banged-up skill players may be available for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma.

Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek, Omar Manning, and Zavier Betts were working with the team in early warmups. All four missed some or all of last week’s game against Buffalo.

Vokolek has not played at all this season, and his return could be a major boost to NU’s run game as he's one of the Huskers’ best blockers.

Receiver Oliver Martin — who caught six passes for 103 yards against Illinois but has not played since — was not seen by reporters during those early warmups.

Defensive end Casey Rogers appears available to play for the first time this season.

Left guard Broc Bando is not playing. He arrived at NU in his jersey with no pads.

More items to watch as the game unfolds: