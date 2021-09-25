Husker pregame: Nebraska's roster close to full strength minus a couple key players

It’d be hard not to call Nebraska’s defensive effort against Oklahoma an enormous success — and not just because the Blackshirts only allowed 21 points.
The Huskers took away what OU loves most: Big pass plays.
NU was content to allow Oklahoma to run the ball between the 20s — and Oklahoma certainly did — while taking away those chunk pass plays. Nebraska’s ball control offense played its part too in a game of Sooner keep-away.
Michigan State poses a different challenge, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said this week. And the challenge MSU poses is a harder thing for NU’s defense to stop.
“Oklahoma, you were OK giving up 4-, 5-yard runs to prevent overall explosives, whereas Michigan State they’re really happy getting that 5-yard run,” Ruud said. “We’ve got to be a little bit tighter in run fits for sure. We’ve got to tackle better this week. And we’ve got to force turnovers on defense.”
Nebraska didn’t get one of those last week. And when OU shifted into what might be called “Michigan State mode” with 5:37 left in the fourth quarter, it was able to burn 4:40 off of the clock going from its own 4 to the Nebraska 47.
In other words, when NU had to get OU off the field, it couldn’t until the Sooners left a few crumbs of clock from which Adrian Martinez had to make a meal. You already know how it ended, but it wasn’t likely to end well with 83 yards of real estate, 57 seconds and no timeouts.
MSU hasn’t been a big time of possession team so far in 2021, but it hasn’t had to be because it scores so quickly on big runs. Nebraska should be able to slow down that rush attack, but opponents’ 42.37% third down conversion rate (13th in the Big Ten) is a concern.
More pregame notes:
» Nebraska’s roster is about as complete as it’s going to be minus Oliver Martin — who hasn’t played in a month anyway — and freshman running back Gabe Ervin.
Defensive end Casey Rogers should be able to further contribute this week.
Backup offensive lineman Broc Bando is uniform after missing time recently due to illness.
» Nebraska brought three quarterbacks: Adrian Martinez, Logan Smothers and Matt Masker. Heinrich Haarberg, who made previous road trips, didn’t make this one.
Jaquez Yant made the 74-man roster. He’s the third or fourth running back tonight.
» MSU plans a stripe-out tonight in Spartan Stadium. In past trips it's been a tighter, tougher environment than Michigan despite housing 30,000 fewer fans. The Big House seating fans outward, whereas MSU’s goes upward.
