Husker pregame: Nebraska's roster close to full strength minus a couple key players

It’d be hard not to call Nebraska’s defensive effort against Oklahoma an enormous success — and not just because the Blackshirts only allowed 21 points.

The Huskers took away what OU loves most: Big pass plays.

NU was content to allow Oklahoma to run the ball between the 20s — and Oklahoma certainly did — while taking away those chunk pass plays. Nebraska’s ball control offense played its part too in a game of Sooner keep-away.

Michigan State poses a different challenge, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said this week. And the challenge MSU poses is a harder thing for NU’s defense to stop.

“Oklahoma, you were OK giving up 4-, 5-yard runs to prevent overall explosives, whereas Michigan State they’re really happy getting that 5-yard run,” Ruud said. “We’ve got to be a little bit tighter in run fits for sure. We’ve got to tackle better this week. And we’ve got to force turnovers on defense.”

Nebraska didn’t get one of those last week. And when OU shifted into what might be called “Michigan State mode” with 5:37 left in the fourth quarter, it was able to burn 4:40 off of the clock going from its own 4 to the Nebraska 47.