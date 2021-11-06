Husker pregame: Ohio State makes a lot of big plays. Nebraska doesn't give up many

LINCOLN — Ohio State’s offense can bust up even the best defenses. Given the skill talent, scheme and that elite offensive line, a defense can often only hang on for a rough ride.
But it is possible Nebraska’s defense can slow down the Buckeyes.
OSU thrives on big chunks, averaging nearly four plays per game of 30-plus yards. NU has only allowed 15 such plays in nine games.
With OSU receiver Garrett Wilson — arguably the Big Ten’s best — out for Saturday’s game, it bodes well for a Husker defense that hasn’t let a lot of plays get behind it. That’s after facing several big-play offenses like Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan and Purdue.
It’d help if the Huskers can generate some kind of pass rush when OSU dials up a deep throw.
More quick notes:
» NU and OSU players jawed a bit as the Buckeyes were a little too close to the Huskers for Nebraska’s liking. Nothing major, but it did happen roughly 10 yards onto NU’s side of the field.
Things are getting chippy pregame between Ohio State and Nebraska 👀 pic.twitter.com/UMOoTRh2uc— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2021
» Sleepy crowd and sun/shadows alert. It’s going to be a beautiful day at Memorial Stadium, sunny and cool.
But one hour before kickoff, it looked like it could be a late-arriving group of fans. This paradoxically may play into NU’s advantage. Road teams have to produce their own juice instead of quieting a crowd — like a boxer coming into a fight cold — and Ohio State may to struggle produce the juice.
The sun/shadow thing is real too. OSU receivers struggled with it in the south end zone during pregame warmups. For a good chunk of the game, the sun will be right in the slot between east and west stadium, so shadows shouldn’t be too much of a factor until the fourth quarter.
» The Buckeyes have elite returners, especially on kickoffs with freshman Emeka Egbuka, who is averaging 35.22 yards per return. It’d be a good day for Brendan Franke to kick a bunch of touchbacks.
