Husker pregame: Ohio State makes a lot of big plays. Nebraska doesn't give up many

LINCOLN — Ohio State’s offense can bust up even the best defenses. Given the skill talent, scheme and that elite offensive line, a defense can often only hang on for a rough ride.

But it is possible Nebraska’s defense can slow down the Buckeyes.

OSU thrives on big chunks, averaging nearly four plays per game of 30-plus yards. NU has only allowed 15 such plays in nine games.

With OSU receiver Garrett Wilson — arguably the Big Ten’s best — out for Saturday’s game, it bodes well for a Husker defense that hasn’t let a lot of plays get behind it. That’s after facing several big-play offenses like Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan and Purdue.

It’d help if the Huskers can generate some kind of pass rush when OSU dials up a deep throw.

More quick notes:

» NU and OSU players jawed a bit as the Buckeyes were a little too close to the Huskers for Nebraska’s liking. Nothing major, but it did happen roughly 10 yards onto NU’s side of the field.