Husker pregame: Ohio State makes a lot of big plays. Nebraska doesn't give up many
FOOTBALL

Husker pregame: Ohio State makes a lot of big plays. Nebraska doesn't give up many

Sam looks at the three keys for the Huskers if they want to upset the Buckeyes.

LINCOLN — Ohio State’s offense can bust up even the best defenses. Given the skill talent, scheme and that elite offensive line, a defense can often only hang on for a rough ride.

But it is possible Nebraska’s defense can slow down the Buckeyes.

OSU thrives on big chunks, averaging nearly four plays per game of 30-plus yards. NU has only allowed 15 such plays in nine games.

With OSU receiver Garrett Wilson — arguably the Big Ten’s best — out for Saturday’s game, it bodes well for a Husker defense that hasn’t let a lot of plays get behind it. That’s after facing several big-play offenses like Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan and Purdue.

It’d help if the Huskers can generate some kind of pass rush when OSU dials up a deep throw.

More quick notes:

» NU and OSU players jawed a bit as the Buckeyes were a little too close to the Huskers for Nebraska’s liking. Nothing major, but it did happen roughly 10 yards onto NU’s side of the field.

» Sleepy crowd and sun/shadows alert. It’s going to be a beautiful day at Memorial Stadium, sunny and cool.

But one hour before kickoff, it looked like it could be a late-arriving group of fans. This paradoxically may play into NU’s advantage. Road teams have to produce their own juice instead of quieting a crowd — like a boxer coming into a fight cold — and Ohio State may to struggle produce the juice.

The sun/shadow thing is real too. OSU receivers struggled with it in the south end zone during pregame warmups. For a good chunk of the game, the sun will be right in the slot between east and west stadium, so shadows shouldn’t be too much of a factor until the fourth quarter.

» The Buckeyes have elite returners, especially on kickoffs with freshman Emeka Egbuka, who is averaging 35.22 yards per return. It’d be a good day for Brendan Franke to kick a bunch of touchbacks.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

