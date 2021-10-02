Husker pregame: Oliver Martin seems poised to return from injury

Nebraska may get its top receiver from the Illinois game back tonight.

Oliver Martin, also the No. 2 punt returner, has missed the last four contests due to injury, but was warming up before Nebraska's game against Northwestern.

Martin had six catches for 103 yards in the 30-22 loss to the Illini, and became the Huskers’ punt returner after multiple errors by Cam Taylor-Britt.

Martin likely would have remained Nebraska's punt returner had he not suffered a lower-body injury. The Huskers have since cycled through several options at the position without much success.

More pregame notes:

» Zavier Betts, who did not play the second half against Michigan State, was warming up early as well.

» There appears to be a new starting offensive line. Working with the first-team offense in warmups, from left: Teddy Prochazka, Nouredin Nouili, Cam Jurgens, Matt Sichterman and Turner Corcoran.

Prochazka enters at left tackle for Corcoran, who moves to right tackle in place of Bryce Benhart. Nouili enters at left guard, which had previously been shared by Ethan Piper and Trent Hixson.