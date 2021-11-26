Husker pregame: These Huskers will be honored during senior day

Ben Stille

Cam Taylor-Britt

Deontre Thomas

Samori Toure

Chris Walker

Deontai Williams

Other pregame notes:

There are a ton of questions as to who will play for the Huskers, including Deontai Williams, running back Rahmir Johnson, and Damion Daniels, who played banged up against Wisconsin. Deontre Thomas — one of those juniors listed as a senior — didn’t play a ton of snaps last week either.

Iowa isn't 100% either. The Hawkeyes’ defense will be banged up, and there’s an up-in-the-air feeling about the quarterback spot, where starter Spencer Petras has been hurt and Alex Padilla may be questionable too.

So long as Iowa punter Tory Taylor and Iowa returner Charlie Jones are good to go, Iowa will enjoy a huge advantage in special teams. On a day when both offenses may struggle to break through with points, that may be the difference.

