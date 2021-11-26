 Skip to main content
Husker pregame: These Huskers will be honored during senior day
FOOTBALL

Husker pregame: These Huskers will be honored during senior day

Take a look back at Scott Frost's coaching history against Iowa.

LINCOLN — Nebraska's 2021 senior day will not only include a slew of sixth-year super seniors, but also a number of fifth-year juniors will be recognized by and walk with family before the 12:30 p.m. tilt with Iowa.

In a pregame tweet, the Huskers identified several juniors — including Austin Allen, Cam Taylor-Britt, Adrian Martinez, Damion Daniels and Wyatt Liewer — who’d be honored as seniors. Allen announced earlier this week he was moving on to the NFL, and Taylor-Britt announced the same Friday morning.

Martinez, the big question mark, is expected to make a decision and announce it soon, according to Scott Frost.

The full list of Huskers who will participate in senior day festivities:

Austin Allen

Kyan Brumfield

Connor Culp

Damion Daniels

Marquel Dismuke

JoJo Domann

Levi Falck

Colton Feist

Wyatt Liewer

Hunter Miller

Adrian Martinez

Lane McCallum

Matt Sichterman

Ben Stille

Cam Taylor-Britt

Deontre Thomas

Samori Toure

Chris Walker

Deontai Williams

Other pregame notes:

There are a ton of questions as to who will play for the Huskers, including Deontai Williams, running back Rahmir Johnson, and Damion Daniels, who played banged up against Wisconsin. Deontre Thomas — one of those juniors listed as a senior — didn’t play a ton of snaps last week either.

Iowa isn't 100% either. The Hawkeyes’ defense will be banged up, and there’s an up-in-the-air feeling about the quarterback spot, where starter Spencer Petras has been hurt and Alex Padilla may be questionable too.

So long as Iowa punter Tory Taylor and Iowa returner Charlie Jones are good to go, Iowa will enjoy a huge advantage in special teams. On a day when both offenses may struggle to break through with points, that may be the difference.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

