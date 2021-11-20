Husker pregame: What will the offense look like? It's all up to Scott Frost

MADISON, Wisc. — The search for Nebraska’s next offensive coordinator begins at 2:30 p.m. inside Camp Randall Stadium — with NU head coach Scott Frost himself.
He’s safe for year five of the job. He’s rolling with an overhauled offensive staff for two games after firing four assistants. He’s facing the best statistical defense in the country.
Any offense Frost chooses to run — according to the numbers — isn’t likely to be that successful, because no team has been very successful against Wisconsin.
So Frost might as well call whatever the heck he really wants.
Don’t coaches always do that? No, of course not. There are ways to pilot a game without doing too much. And the game may dictate that Nebraska play closer to the vest in search of a win — winning Saturday, any which way, would be monumental for Frost and NU’s momentum for 2022.
But Frost knows — as all offensive coaches do — that Wisconsin’s defense against a standard pro-style attack is traditionally nasty. Nebraska has been able to “chunk” the Badger defense in Frost’s two games against Wisconsin by spreading out sideline to sideline and attacking gaps. There may be three or four NFL draft picks in UW’s front seven. In the secondary? Not as much.
And Nebraska’s running back situation — without Rahmir Johnson — is such that leaning on a backup seems less likely. If the weather cooperates — and it looks like it will — NU quarterback Adrian Martinez could drop back 40 to 45 times. If NU succeeds with that approach, what message does Frost take from it? And what might he seek in an OC if the free-wheeling Frost has one of his better days in Madison?
Or maybe Wisconsin guts Nebraska’s O like a Lake Monona fish. Time to find out.
More pregame notes:
» The Nebraska running back room has been a tire fire since Valentine's Day 2019, when criminal charges were brought against Maurice Washington. Aside from the rare weeks when Dedrick Mills was fully healthy, the team hasn't had a true No. 1 back. Wan’Dale Robinson was out of position. Rahmir Johnson predictably has had his smallish frame bruised and battered in one season of Big Ten play. Markese Stepp played well for one game, and disappeared. Gabe Ervin tore up his knee. Sevion Morrison left. Jaquez Yant? Well, we’ll see. He didn’t appear late in the Ohio State game, and there's been rumblings of issues with the depth chart. Yant is expected to at least be at Wisconsin today.
Stepp said Monday he hasn’t been injured all season. The USC transfer was widely expected to start this season but has not.
Stepp was asked what since-fired running backs coach Ryan Held told him about why he hasn't played more.
“I don’t want to lie to you, so I don’t want to answer that,” Stepp said.
Fun.
Held is gone, so it’s not much use piling on now. It just wasn’t a successful three years.
» Wisconsin’s defense is good, but no defense outside a service academy is better protected by its offense.
Michigan State’s defense is not good. But MSU’s D faces a remarkable 82.4 play per game. Wisconsin faces 57. You think there might be a difference in wear and tear?
NU has to find a way to get deeper into Wisconsin’s pitch count. Into the high 60s or 70s. That means stopping UW’s O (or giving up easier touchdowns, which wouldn’t be a great idea).
