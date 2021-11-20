Husker pregame: What will the offense look like? It's all up to Scott Frost

MADISON, Wisc. — The search for Nebraska’s next offensive coordinator begins at 2:30 p.m. inside Camp Randall Stadium — with NU head coach Scott Frost himself.

He’s safe for year five of the job. He’s rolling with an overhauled offensive staff for two games after firing four assistants. He’s facing the best statistical defense in the country.

Any offense Frost chooses to run — according to the numbers — isn’t likely to be that successful, because no team has been very successful against Wisconsin.

So Frost might as well call whatever the heck he really wants.

Don’t coaches always do that? No, of course not. There are ways to pilot a game without doing too much. And the game may dictate that Nebraska play closer to the vest in search of a win — winning Saturday, any which way, would be monumental for Frost and NU’s momentum for 2022.

But Frost knows — as all offensive coaches do — that Wisconsin’s defense against a standard pro-style attack is traditionally nasty. Nebraska has been able to “chunk” the Badger defense in Frost’s two games against Wisconsin by spreading out sideline to sideline and attacking gaps. There may be three or four NFL draft picks in UW’s front seven. In the secondary? Not as much.