Husker pregame: WRs Oliver Martin and Omar Manning not expected to play

Nebraska’s offense may have to shuffle a bit at wide receiver today, as neither Oliver Martin nor Omar Manning appear to be playing.
Martin was Nebraska's starter in the first game, and Manning replaced him in the starting lineup in the second.
Manning’s foot was in a boot. Martin, who missed last week’s game due to injury, was not seen during pregame warmups. He is expected back for NU’s game against Oklahoma though.
Tight end Travis Vokolek and defensive end Casey Rogers are out too, though Vokolek had a brief warmup period about 90 minutes before kickoff.
In Martin's and Manning’s absences, NU is likely to lean more on Wyatt Liewer and Zavier Betts, who didn’t play an offensive snap in the first game but nearly equaled Liewer’s snaps in game two.
» Saturday is the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and NU will surely have a patriotic program planned for pregame and potentially halftime. What role might Damian Jackson — the Husker outside linebacker and former Navy SEAL — play in the process?
Nebraska will wear commemorative 9/11 uniforms — they look a lot like the 2016 uniforms NU wore at Northwestern — along with a helmet that should be a hit among fans.
» The heat will be a big story with kickoff temperature soaring into the high 90s. That could be the hottest kickoff temperature in recent memory.
Previously it was 93 degrees for Florida State in 1985, Wyoming in 2013 and BYU in 2015 — although in the 2000 San Jose State game, official notes say the temperature reached 100 degrees during the game (it kicked off before noon at 88 degrees).
Husker coach Scott Frost said his team will adjust its warmups based on the heat, and Nebraska will have the roster depth advantage. The Huskers will also be in the sun all afternoon because it chooses the east sideline.
» Nebraska would love to juice its first-quarter offense that has mightily struggled.
NU has run 39 plays for 190 yards — 4.87 yards per play, well below the 6.17 yards per play the Huskers average for an entire game. The run game is particularly paltry — 24 carries for 94 yards.
Think of the first quarter like a drive on a Par 4. You only have a chance for birdie with a good drive, a great recovery or a hole out on the third shot.
» NU coach Scott Frost said his offense will ride the “hot hand” at running back.
So far that has not once been Gabe Ervin, who started the first two games. Markese Stepp has looked the best of the six scholarship guys. If he doesn’t get the start, chalk it up to the belief coaches have in Ervin — and perhaps a little stubbornness. Nebraska had that in 2018 with Greg Bell.
» Last season — and in a 69-7 romp over Wagner last week — Buffalo’s offensive and defensive lines looked aggressive and athletic.
They’re not as big as Nebraska, but given NU's struggles in blocking smaller, quicker lines, that could play to the Bulls’ advantage. It’s worth watching.