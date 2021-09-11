Husker pregame: WRs Oliver Martin and Omar Manning not expected to play

» The heat will be a big story with kickoff temperature soaring into the high 90s. That could be the hottest kickoff temperature in recent memory.

Previously it was 93 degrees for Florida State in 1985, Wyoming in 2013 and BYU in 2015 — although in the 2000 San Jose State game, official notes say the temperature reached 100 degrees during the game (it kicked off before noon at 88 degrees).

Husker coach Scott Frost said his team will adjust its warmups based on the heat, and Nebraska will have the roster depth advantage. The Huskers will also be in the sun all afternoon because it chooses the east sideline.

» Nebraska would love to juice its first-quarter offense that has mightily struggled.

NU has run 39 plays for 190 yards — 4.87 yards per play, well below the 6.17 yards per play the Huskers average for an entire game. The run game is particularly paltry — 24 carries for 94 yards.

Think of the first quarter like a drive on a Par 4. You only have a chance for birdie with a good drive, a great recovery or a hole out on the third shot.

» NU coach Scott Frost said his offense will ride the “hot hand” at running back.