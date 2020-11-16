Husker press conference: Scott Frost explains sideline switch; Luke McCaffrey relives first start

Victory Monday sure feels good to Nebraska inside linebacker Collin Miller.
NU builds off a 30-23 win over Penn State heading into this week's preparation against Illinois, and it's a much better vibe than after another dispiriting loss.
"I think this is going to get the ball rolling, I think this is going to help get that extra push that everyone needs to find a way to finish," Miller said. "There's no better feeling in that locker room than after a win."
"Winning makes everything better," cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said. "... Being banged up after a win feels better than being banged up after a loss."
No arguments from Scott Frost, who on Saturday said it'd be easier for NU to learn from its mistakes after a win than a loss.
The game Saturday also included an oddity: NU was stationed on the west sideline for the first time since the Bob Devaney era began and he moved the operation to the east sideline. Frost said the Huskers wanted to "protect our signals" in an empty stadium.
"With no fans in the stands, it's just kind of an empty barn in there," Frost said.
More notes from Monday's press conference, which was a little shorter than usual because of technical problems.
» Luke McCaffrey didn't delve too deeply into assessing his play from Saturday — he got a win and threw for 152 yards — but he described himself as his harshest critic.
"There's always an ability to make things a little cleaner from a quarterback standpoint," McCaffrey said. "Run a little more efficiently. So that's one — be able to crisp it up a little bit more."
McCaffrey has long been confident in his ability to run Nebraska's offense — "I don't know that I ever really doubted it" — but he has improved his grasp of the system since last season.
Frost said McCaffrey took constructive criticism on Sunday like a pro.
"You can't take it any better," Frost said. "Luke's the type of kid who lives in the office — always watching film, always trying to get better — so he takes coaching as constructive criticism, and he wants it."
Frost said it's possible McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez could be on the field at the same time in the Illinois game.
NU defensive lineman Ty Robinson called McCaffrey, his roommate, "a ball of energy."
"All the time, and I love it," Robinson said.
McCaffrey said his energy comes from his mom, Lisa.
Frost said McCaffrey's energy is "infectious."
» Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has always worked hard, but with guys in the third year of the scheme, they're learning and retaining faster.
"I'm really impressed with how they're running and hitting right now," Frost said.
» Sophomore center Cam Jurgens, who played through a foot/ankle injury Saturday, said he was "pretty sore" on Sunday.
"You've just got to work through things and do what you can," Jurgens said. He expects the injury to improve as the season goes on.
Nebraska started fast against the Nittany Lions. It scored on the first three drives but was largely punchless after that.
"We just need to keep our foot on the gas and keep pushing," Jurgens said. NU had 95 yards in the second half.
Jurgens said he had a "terrible snapping day" because he had a bad snap.
"Sometimes I'm not thinking about it, and I'm getting hyped up," Jurgens said, adding that the snaps are occasionally "high and hot" and need to directed right to McCaffrey's chest.
» Bootle said NU made it a "point of emphasis" to start the game well with a strong first drive after Ohio State and Northwestern scored to start both the first and second halves against the Huskers. Bootle said Chinander and secondary coach Travis Fisher are "very passionate" about what they do.
» One of the challenges of playing Illinois, Miller said, is how its offense changes completely based on which quarterback is in the game. Illinois should get back passing quarterback Brandon Peters this week, but it will also likely play running quarterback Isaiah Williams, who rushed for 192 yards in a win over Rutgers.
"They switch their whole concept around the quarterback, who's in and who's not in," Miller said.
Robinson said Nebraska's defense has to "hold our ground" against the run game. A lineman, Robinson said, has to battle double teams to give linebackers and safeties time to make a play against a running quarterback.
Robinson said he hadn't played that many snaps in a game since his junior year of high school. Afterward, he went home, laid down, and did not recall falling asleep. He just did.
"I slept and I didn't wake up until late the next morning," Robinson said. "Sleep's the best recovery for your body."
» Frost said NU's special teams play was "a step in the right direction" compared to the week before at Northwestern.
» Frost called Marvin Scott on Saturday night to thank him for a key block on Zavier Betts' touchdown run, and a 14-yard catch that helped set up a field goal at the end of the first half. Frost said he's seen "significant improvement" among his running backs, but sophomore receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was close to "popping" a couple runs on Saturday.
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.