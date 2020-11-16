Husker press conference: Scott Frost explains sideline switch; Luke McCaffrey relives first start

"I'm really impressed with how they're running and hitting right now," Frost said.

» Sophomore center Cam Jurgens, who played through a foot/ankle injury Saturday, said he was "pretty sore" on Sunday.

"You've just got to work through things and do what you can," Jurgens said. He expects the injury to improve as the season goes on.

Nebraska started fast against the Nittany Lions. It scored on the first three drives but was largely punchless after that.

"We just need to keep our foot on the gas and keep pushing," Jurgens said. NU had 95 yards in the second half.

Jurgens said he had a "terrible snapping day" because he had a bad snap.

"Sometimes I'm not thinking about it, and I'm getting hyped up," Jurgens said, adding that the snaps are occasionally "high and hot" and need to directed right to McCaffrey's chest.

» Bootle said NU made it a "point of emphasis" to start the game well with a strong first drive after Ohio State and Northwestern scored to start both the first and second halves against the Huskers. Bootle said Chinander and secondary coach Travis Fisher are "very passionate" about what they do.