Husker press conference: Scott Frost says Nebraska has a 'chip on its shoulder'

Scott Frost said there was exactly one positive about Wisconsin canceling its game with the Huskers and the Big Ten saying no to a nonconference replacement.

Frost got to go trick-or-treating Saturday night with his kids.

Everything else? Well, Frost made several jokes Monday to underline his and the team's frustration with the strange 2020 football season.

NU has had more practices while playing only one game than any other team in the history of college football, Frost quipped.

As a result, the Huskers are heading into the Northwestern game with a little bit of a "chip" on their shoulder.

"I think they feel like some people are out to get them, or have an ax to grind against them a little bit," Frost said. "I think they feel like they haven't accomplished everything they could have accomplished. I think they feel like they lost some close games that we could have won if we'd played a little better, a little harder or a little smarter.

"I think our program is ready to turn a big-time corner, but it's tough to know where when we're given circumstances where we can't get on the field and get better. I think our kids are just anxious to get back out there and try and win a game."