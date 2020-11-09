Husker press conference: Scott Frost says starting QB job up for grabs

Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey will compete in practice this week to determine who starts Saturday against Penn State, coach Scott Frost said Monday.
"It's going to have to develop," Frost said.
Regardless of position, Nebraska will play the guy who practices the best this week, Frost said, and that includes quarterback.
Martinez was replaced by McCaffrey in the second half of a 21-13 loss to Northwestern, because Frost said McCaffrey is a "spark plug" who exudes energy and draws teammates to him.
"We trust them both, we rely on them both, they'll both handle the situation well and we hope they come to compete," Frost said.
Martinez needs to make decisions "a little quicker and more efficiently," Frost said, and "eliminating mistakes" that hurt the team. McCaffrey made a mistake on first-and-goal from Northwestern's 2, getting Nebraska into a mismatched play, Frost said, but generally did a good job in his three drives.
Nebraska's offense hasn't always moved as fast in its tempo as it would like, Frost said, because of the defense. NU has a "light speed" pace that they'll be able to use, Frost said, because of the progress of the defense in the first two games.
"We haven't had a lot of bust where we're just giving guys easy things like we have in the past," Frost said. Nebraska defenders don't have many loafs, either.
The other issue: Some of the young receivers, Frost said, don't know all of the playbook well enough to play down in and down out. Once they get up to speed, Frost said, they'll be playing more.
More notes:
» Frost said Nebraska has to get more plays and opportunities for Wan'Dale Robinson and NU will work toward getting that done.
» Ronald Thompkins was not available last week, Frost said, because he missed a few practices. Marvin Scott was the No. 2 running back on Saturday, Frost said, because he earned the role through practice. Frost said he liked Scott's play in limited work.
» Senior safety Marquel Dismuke apologized for saying it, but his one-sentence statement about where the Huskers need to go from here may have lots of fans' heads nodding.
"We can't put our heads down and go half-ass — half speed, my bad," Dismuke said.
Nebraska football may be 0-2 and coming off a tough 21-13 loss at Northwestern, but the Husker players and Frost said Monday that the mindset inside the program remains strong and confident headed into Saturday's contest with Penn State.
Frost said the loss was as frustrating as he's been a part of.
"Once it turns, it's going to turn in a big way," Frost said. "We need that to happen — soon."
The Huskers think they're close to winning if they can keep leads, stop making mistakes and stay aggressive.
"We need to keep our foot on their neck, not give up on the gas, and find ways to win," senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said.
"Less games makes all the ones we do have all that much more important," senior defensive end Ben Stille said. "... Winning's contagious."
"I trust the guys on this team, and I love the guys on this team," Kade Warner said.
» Red zone, red zone, red zone. Nebraska's offense knows it needs to improve in that area, Warner said, and will go to work on some new plays this week.
"I think anticipation is a big thing for all of us in the red zone because everything happens so much faster and the windows are smaller," Warner said. "I talk to the quarterbacks a lot about it. The key is getting the ball out quick and into our hands and us anticipating the ball coming. It's something we're going to work on going forward. I'll make sure, with the quarterbacks, that we're ready, going forward in red zone, to be better at passing, because we can't be so one-dimensional."
» Miller said players will "grade themselves pretty hard" on the defense in preparation for Penn State, but he thought NU played well enough on defense to win on Saturday.
Miller praised the first start and play from sophomore Luke Reimer, who had 10 tackles and a sack.
"Luke Reimer shows up every day with a positive mindset," Miller said. "He's just a guy who has an itch to get to the ball."
It would help the Huskers, Miller said, to get Will Honas back healthy and keep Reimer healthy, so that players can balance their snaps and stay fresh.
» Dismuke said young defensive backs Quinton Newsome and Myles Farmer handled their first career starts well. Farmer had two interceptions.
"I thought they did a pretty good job," Dismuke said. "I can't ask for anything more from them than what we did."
Dismuke said the Huskers have to fix a few items from the second half — when Northwestern scored two touchdowns — but feels confident going forward.
Stille said he would have given the Huskers' defense a grade "in the B range."
» Warner said he appreciated the desire of freshman receivers Marcus Fleming and Zavier Betts wanting to double- and triple-check details last week as they prepared for their first major action in a game.
» While Nebraska is used to practicing inside an empty Memorial Stadium, an empty cathedral on game day will be a new experience.
"The atmosphere and the electricity in the air is definitely a feeling you don't get anywhere else in life," Stille said. "So it stinks to miss out on that our senior year. But we just have to do a good job of bringing our own energy and getting it done ourselves."
