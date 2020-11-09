Husker press conference: Scott Frost says starting QB job up for grabs

The Huskers think they're close to winning if they can keep leads, stop making mistakes and stay aggressive.

"We need to keep our foot on their neck, not give up on the gas, and find ways to win," senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said.

"Less games makes all the ones we do have all that much more important," senior defensive end Ben Stille said. "... Winning's contagious."

"I trust the guys on this team, and I love the guys on this team," Kade Warner said.

» Red zone, red zone, red zone. Nebraska's offense knows it needs to improve in that area, Warner said, and will go to work on some new plays this week.

"I think anticipation is a big thing for all of us in the red zone because everything happens so much faster and the windows are smaller," Warner said. "I talk to the quarterbacks a lot about it. The key is getting the ball out quick and into our hands and us anticipating the ball coming. It's something we're going to work on going forward. I'll make sure, with the quarterbacks, that we're ready, going forward in red zone, to be better at passing, because we can't be so one-dimensional."