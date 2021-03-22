Husker Pro Day notes: Farniok aims for NFL's 'back door'; Speed is key for Bootle and Mills

LINCOLN — Matt Farniok sat down to a Zoom call Monday morning with a trimmed body. Trimmed head of hair too.
The former Nebraska offensive lineman during the last few months has locked into training for a potential job in the NFL. Gone is his flowing brown hair — he always planned to grow it out during college and donate it to Wigs for Kids, an organization that provides wigs for children going through chemotherapy or other cancer treatments. He’s also down to about 315 pounds after playing his senior season last fall at around 325.
“Everything has felt a lot smoother,” Farniok said.
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native has been in New Jersey working out ahead of Tuesday’s Pro Day in Lincoln. Physically, he’s ready to prove how athletic and mobile he is. His Husker career — which ended with 32 consecutive starts — has already proven his versatility considering he’s started games at tackle, guard and even center.
One of 13 two-time captains in school history, Farniok said he's inspired by former Husker linemen like Jeremiah Sirles, Brent Qvale and Zach Sterup, who all went undrafted but enjoyed multiple seasons in the NFL.
“Obviously I’m not going to be walking down the red carpet,” Farniok said. “I’m going to be kind of trying to sneak in the back door. And I’m fine with that, I’m proud of that. I’ve always prided myself on being a hard worker, being tough, finding a way to overcome whatever is thrown in front of me. And seeing other guys do it as well, it’s possible. You can do it. You can make a career and have a really good career because of it.
Bootle hopes to run into the NFL
Former Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle had a huge choice in front of him — return to the Huskers for another year or pursue the NFL.
He said he was already mentally prepared for 2020 to be his final season in scarlet and cream, long before the NCAA allowed players an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
"In the last couple of days here, probably like last two games in a Huskers jersey, I did a lot of thinking," Bootle said. "Try not to think too much to where I was over-emotional but just thinking analytically, using my mind to make the right decision for me and looking at all the things that I've done in my career here. I felt like it was the right move to go ahead and pursue my goals and to chase my dream."
Bootle — a Miami, Florida native — impressed Nebraska's coaching staff during his recruiting process with a 40-yard dash in the 4.3-second range. Tuesday during Nebraska's Pro Day, Bootle strives to clock another 4.3 dash to impress NFL scouts.
"I like to say that I ran my way into Nebraska," Bootle said, "and tomorrow morning I run my way into the league."
The 2020 team captain logged 110 career tackles and 26 pass breakups in his 39 games as a Husker. After leaving Nebraska, Bootle trained at EXOS in Scottsdale, Arizona, to prepare for the draft.
Bootle was the only defensive back to leave last season. Cam Taylor-Britt, Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams decided to return, and Bootle sees a bright future for the secondary.
"They'll be the same people that they were when I went here," Bootle said. "Well I don't want to say the same, they'll be better than they were, another year under their belt. Learning from a great coach like (defensive backs coach Travis Fisher), just being able to continue to get better at the game, chip away at the game.
"They know what they need to know, they know what they need to do and I got nothing but faith in all those guys."
Bootle said he looking for an NFL team that is ready for a young and hungry competitor.
"I'm gonna be a competitor and I'm gonna compete every day," he said. "I'm gonna work hard, be a people's person, be personable, be somebody a team can rely on and always be available."
Stoll thankful for unique career
Jack Stoll once considered it unfortunate that he was caught up in a coaching change at Nebraska. But the former Husker tight end has changed his tune as he prepares for a shot at the NFL.
The Colorado native originally committed to NU for its pro-style system under Mike Riley and spent a couple years as an in-line blocker. When Scott Frost brought an up-tempo spread attack in 2018, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Stoll found himself running routes from the slot and lining up all over the field.
The man with a mullet hairstyle appeared in 43 career games and made 61 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns. He believes his NU experience makes him more well-rounded as a potential pro.
“I’m extremely grateful, because both offenses and both coaching systems got me ready for the next level,” Stoll said Monday. “It showed my versatility.”
Stoll played in the Tropical Bowl in Orlando in January, getting some facetime with scouts and NFL personnel. Otherwise, it’s been lots of virtual calls, interviews and training ahead of Tuesday’s Pro Day.
A veteran and talented tight end group still remains in Lincoln, Stoll said, naming upperclassmen like Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek and Kurt Rafdal as those he's excited to follow this fall. But though he could have returned to NU in 2021 because of the pandemic-related eligibility freeze, Stoll became convinced the time was now to begin a new adventure.
“I felt like I was ready for that next challenge, ready for that next step,” Stoll said. “Ready to step out of the comfort zone that was Nebraska football for me and really take my game to the next level.”
Mills sees need for speed
One Pro Day event stands above the rest for Dedrick Mills: The 40-yard dash.
The former Nebraska running back never knew there was so much to learn about running technique. How to pick up the knees. That the first arm swing to start is so critical.
Mills is aiming for a performance in the 4.5-second range. As he looks to prove himself to NFL scouts who will be in attendance Tuesday, he sees the sprint as his best remaining case for why he would be a successful professional ball carrier.
“They know I can block, they know I’m strong, they know I’m physical,” said Mills, who ran for 396 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries last fall. “They just want to see if I’ve gotten faster. I want to show them I’m fast.”
Mills reflected on his two-year Nebraska career Monday, marveling at how the family atmosphere of the program and the state in general made him a better person. He also repeated his praise for NU director of sports psychology Brett Haskell, who helped him prioritize his mental health. And, in typical Mills fashion, he made the virtual room laugh as he recounted one day when he ate five Popeyes chicken sandwiches.
The Georgia native also acknowledged the wide-open job for running back that he leaves behind in Lincoln. He wouldn’t name any leaders, but the room includes returners like Ronald Thompkins, Rahmir Johnson and Sevion Morrison, transfer Markese Stepp and freshman Gabe Ervin.
“Every day is an interview,” Mills said. “It depends on how you want to go out and play it and who wants the job. Who wants it bad?”
Quick hits
» Farniok started as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and said the challenge will be considerable for the next wave of young blockers, including second-year freshman Turner Corcoran (left tackle) and third-year players Ethan Piper (guard) and Bryce Benhart (right tackle).
Farniok said they’ll have to be willing to take hits and be tough. If they get beat, will they learn their lesson or will it happen again and again?
“You gotta be able to be mentally tough enough and strong enough that, ‘OK, you got me once. I’m going to get you for the next five,’” Farniok said. “I think those guys have done a really great job of learning and seeing what it takes to be a good O-lineman.”
Farniok said he doesn’t see a “true sleeper” for the line this year, but said older players like Matt Sichterman and Broc Bando have done a good job assuming leadership roles.
» Brenden Jaimes hinted at culture problems in Nebraska's program during an interview at the Senior Bowl in January, but he said Monday he still believes in Frost’s vision for the program.
“Frost has this program (going) in the right direction, even if it may not look like it,” Jaimes said.
“There’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes that people don’t know about. That’s going to stay with us. They’re going to work as hard as they can — I know they had a great offseason — and they’re working their tails off. I wish them nothing but the best and nothing but success.”
In January, Jaimes told The Spun that he didn’t believe Husker football had turned any corners in 2020, despite his, Farniok's and Adrian Martinez's efforts to get guys on the same page.
“It was another frustrating season with things not clicking, and a lot of that started in the offseason,” Jaimes said in January.