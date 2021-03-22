Husker Pro Day notes: Farniok aims for NFL's 'back door'; Speed is key for Bootle and Mills

» Farniok started as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and said the challenge will be considerable for the next wave of young blockers, including second-year freshman Turner Corcoran (left tackle) and third-year players Ethan Piper (guard) and Bryce Benhart (right tackle).

Farniok said they’ll have to be willing to take hits and be tough. If they get beat, will they learn their lesson or will it happen again and again?

“You gotta be able to be mentally tough enough and strong enough that, ‘OK, you got me once. I’m going to get you for the next five,’” Farniok said. “I think those guys have done a really great job of learning and seeing what it takes to be a good O-lineman.”

Farniok said he doesn’t see a “true sleeper” for the line this year, but said older players like Matt Sichterman and Broc Bando have done a good job assuming leadership roles.​

» Brenden Jaimes hinted at culture problems in Nebraska's program during an interview at the Senior Bowl in January, but he said Monday he still believes in Frost’s vision for the program.

“Frost has this program (going) in the right direction, even if it may not look like it,” Jaimes said.