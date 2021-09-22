Husker Q&A: Deontre Thomas on fishing, juggling and 90s video games

Athletes field countless questions about their sports from the press. Yet outside their athletic fame, they’re just people, too.

We’ve made a list of questions to shake up their interview routines and allow our readers to know each player a little more personally.

This week we interviewed Deontre Thomas, a defensive tackle for the Husker football team.

Q: What’s something your 10-year-old self would be surprised to know about you now?

A: “I was kind of a baby, I didn’t really play the game of football. But then football made me a tough guy, so I’d say 10-year-old self would look at me and say, ‘Hey, he’s a tough guy.’”

Q: What’s a fashion trend you think we should bring back now?

A: “I think joggers, a lot of people have been wearing joggers now, it’s kind of coming back.”

Q: What’s some out-of-date technology you’d like to bring back?

A: “I grew up playing Nintendo 64, so if someone can find a Nintendo 64, I want that because I grew up playing that a lot.”

Q: What’s the last song you listened to?