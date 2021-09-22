 Skip to main content
Husker Q&A: Deontre Thomas on fishing, juggling and 90s video games
FOOTBALL

Omaha World-Herald reporter Evan Bland speaks following the Oklahoma game and ahead of the Michigan State game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Athletes field countless questions about their sports from the press. Yet outside their athletic fame, they’re just people, too.

We’ve made a list of questions to shake up their interview routines and allow our readers to know each player a little more personally.

This week we interviewed Deontre Thomas, a defensive tackle for the Husker football team.

Q: What’s something your 10-year-old self would be surprised to know about you now?

A: “I was kind of a baby, I didn’t really play the game of football. But then football made me a tough guy, so I’d say 10-year-old self would look at me and say, ‘Hey, he’s a tough guy.’”

Q: What’s a fashion trend you think we should bring back now?

A: “I think joggers, a lot of people have been wearing joggers now, it’s kind of coming back.”

Q: What’s some out-of-date technology you’d like to bring back?

A: “I grew up playing Nintendo 64, so if someone can find a Nintendo 64, I want that because I grew up playing that a lot.”

Q: What’s the last song you listened to?

A: “The last song I listened to was ‘Set it Off’ by Lil Boosie, we were just playing that in the locker room.”

Q: What’s one song you know every word to?

A: “'Wockesha' (by) Moneybagg Yo. Yeah that’s a clean song.”

Q: What’s some crazy Nebraska weather you’ve gone through?

A: “Probably when we played Michigan State (in 2018). One year we played Michigan State, we won by three, by a field goal, that game was real cold and icy."

Q: It’s supposed to be a little cooler this weekend isn’t it? Like 60s?

A: “I don’t think it’s going to be that cold, but it’s supposed to be cold, and it’s at nighttime, too.

*Saturday’s forecast in East Lansing has a high of 65 degrees and a low of 46. Kickoff will be right around sunset.

Q: Do you prefer that?

A: “Hell yeah, I’d rather play in the cold.”

Q: What’s a random skill you’re good at?

A: “I can juggle bowling pins, I can juggle anything, oranges ...”

Q: Other than football, if you made a podcast what would it be about?

A: “Football’s really my life. Other than football, probably about fishing. I like to fish a lot, so probably just about fishing, different fish, you know: bass, catfish, different type of catfish and different types of lures you use for different weather and waters and stuff like that.”

