Husker Q&A: Deontre Thomas on fishing, juggling and 90s video games

Athletes field countless questions about their sports from the press. Yet outside their athletic fame, they’re just people, too.
We’ve made a list of questions to shake up their interview routines and allow our readers to know each player a little more personally.
This week we interviewed Deontre Thomas, a defensive tackle for the Husker football team.
Q: What’s something your 10-year-old self would be surprised to know about you now?
A: “I was kind of a baby, I didn’t really play the game of football. But then football made me a tough guy, so I’d say 10-year-old self would look at me and say, ‘Hey, he’s a tough guy.’”
Q: What’s a fashion trend you think we should bring back now?
A: “I think joggers, a lot of people have been wearing joggers now, it’s kind of coming back.”
Q: What’s some out-of-date technology you’d like to bring back?
A: “I grew up playing Nintendo 64, so if someone can find a Nintendo 64, I want that because I grew up playing that a lot.”
Q: What’s the last song you listened to?
A: “The last song I listened to was ‘Set it Off’ by Lil Boosie, we were just playing that in the locker room.”
Q: What’s one song you know every word to?
A: “'Wockesha' (by) Moneybagg Yo. Yeah that’s a clean song.”
Q: What’s some crazy Nebraska weather you’ve gone through?
A: “Probably when we played Michigan State (in 2018). One year we played Michigan State, we won by three, by a field goal, that game was real cold and icy."
Q: It’s supposed to be a little cooler this weekend isn’t it? Like 60s?
A: “I don’t think it’s going to be that cold, but it’s supposed to be cold, and it’s at nighttime, too.
*Saturday’s forecast in East Lansing has a high of 65 degrees and a low of 46. Kickoff will be right around sunset.
Q: Do you prefer that?
A: “Hell yeah, I’d rather play in the cold.”
Q: What’s a random skill you’re good at?
A: “I can juggle bowling pins, I can juggle anything, oranges ...”
Q: Other than football, if you made a podcast what would it be about?
A: “Football’s really my life. Other than football, probably about fishing. I like to fish a lot, so probably just about fishing, different fish, you know: bass, catfish, different type of catfish and different types of lures you use for different weather and waters and stuff like that.”