Husker QB Adrian Martinez will miss Iowa game due to shoulder injury

LINCOLN — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will miss the Iowa game with an injury to his throwing shoulder, Scott Frost announced Monday.

Martinez played through the injury for two quarters at Wisconsin after he sustained it during a first-half pass play and felt a "clicking" in his shoulder at halftime of NU’s 35-28 loss.

Frost said Martinez, who did not make his usual appearance at the Monday press conference, will have to address the shoulder injury after the season.

“He played well, he played tough,” Frost said. “Feel terrible for him, but appreciate him.”

Frost “would encourage” Martinez to walk during Friday's senior day festivities, but he doesn’t know yet whether Martinez will return for a fifth year, as allowed by the NCAA’s COVID-related eligibility rules. Frost said Martinez needs “time and a little space” away from this season to make that decision.

“I hope it’s not his last (senior day), but if it is, he needs to be honored,” Frost said.

Frost said redshirt freshman Logan Smothers, Martinez's backup who's appeared in five games this season, will start Friday. True freshman Heinrich Haarberg could also see action. Frost said both practiced well Monday in preparation for the Hawkeyes.