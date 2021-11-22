Husker QB Adrian Martinez will miss Iowa game due to shoulder injury

LINCOLN — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will miss the Iowa game with an injury to his throwing shoulder, Scott Frost announced Monday.
Martinez played through the injury for two quarters at Wisconsin after he sustained it during a first-half pass play and felt a "clicking" in his shoulder at halftime of NU’s 35-28 loss.
Frost said Martinez, who did not make his usual appearance at the Monday press conference, will have to address the shoulder injury after the season.
“He played well, he played tough,” Frost said. “Feel terrible for him, but appreciate him.”
Frost “would encourage” Martinez to walk during Friday's senior day festivities, but he doesn’t know yet whether Martinez will return for a fifth year, as allowed by the NCAA’s COVID-related eligibility rules. Frost said Martinez needs “time and a little space” away from this season to make that decision.
“I hope it’s not his last (senior day), but if it is, he needs to be honored,” Frost said.
Frost said redshirt freshman Logan Smothers, Martinez's backup who's appeared in five games this season, will start Friday. True freshman Heinrich Haarberg could also see action. Frost said both practiced well Monday in preparation for the Hawkeyes.
“He’s come in several games and looked really good,” Frost said of Smothers, who has 13 carries for 69 yards and has completed 7 of 11 passes for 119 yards.
Both Smothers and Haarberg have taken many practice reps and sat with Martinez in the meetings. They are “familiar enough” with what NU does that Frost hinted either could have operated the Huskers’ aggressive game plan at Wisconsin.
Martinez has now missed starts due to injuries in three of his four seasons. The Huskers haven't done well in his absences, losing to Troy in 2018 and Minnesota and Indiana in 2019. When Frost benched Martinez halfway during the 2020 season, then-backup Luke McCaffrey won his first start over Penn State and lost his second against Illinois. McCaffrey transferred out after the season and landed as a backup at Rice.
In 2021, Martinez has played through a broken jaw, high ankle sprain and now the shoulder injury. Martinez could have ended his season after sustaining the broken jaw at Michigan State, but he chose to continue playing.
Receiver Levi Falck said Monday that Martinez’s teammates are “amazed” by the quarterback’s perseverance.
“We’re really proud of what he’s accomplished this year,” Falck said.
Martinez ends the season with 3,388 yards of total offense — 2,863 passing and 525 rushing — and 27 total touchdowns.
Despite its 3-8 record, NU entered the week as favorites against 9-2 Iowa, but as news spared of Martinez's injury, the lines were reset with NU as a small underdog.
The biggest question: Has Martinez played his last game at NU?
“I don’t want to talk about him like he’s gone,” Frost said. “I don’t want to get into those speculations. Playing quarterback here is tough, being the head coach here is tough.
"I’ve said it a bunch — you get more praise than you deserve when things are going well, and more blame than you deserve when things aren’t. I’ve lived that as a quarterback. He’s done a ton of good things at the University of Nebraska. Sometimes it’s been great, sometimes it hasn’t, but I admire him and respect him. He and I have been battling through a lot together."
Martinez has been a three-year captain on offense. Fellow captain Austin Allen called Martinez a “warrior.”
“I can’t say enough good things about him,” Allen said.
