Husker QB battle heats up; mystery around Omar Manning's availability grows

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost hasn't made a final decision on who will be the starting quarterback, he said Tuesday. The top two competitors, Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey, will go into a final week of competition.

"I wouldn't say it's clear yet," Frost said. The coach would prefer to pick one starting quarterback and stick with him, but will do "whatever's best to help the team."

McCaffrey could play other positions if he's one of the best athletes on the field — coaches have indicated he is — but he remains primarily a quarterback, Frost said.

"He's a quarterback," Frost said. "I want to make that clear. Right now our offense moves exceptionally well when he's playing quarterback. He finds ways to make a lot of plays work, he's throwing the ball really well and I don't think anybody has any questions about his athletic ability or his speed. If he's one of the best players to have on the field, and he's not playing quarterback, then we'll certainly look for opportunities to make sure our best players are out there."

Will receiver Omar Manning be out there? Frost wouldn't say.