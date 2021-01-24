Husker QBs are turnover slot machines. Scott Frost has a plan to reduce the payout

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost framed the upside of quarterback Adrian Martinez’s final game last season in terms of numbers — 255 yards passing, 157 rushing, three touchdowns. But perhaps another way to dial into Martinez’s potential is to look at one throw. The game’s most important pass.
It came on third-and-12 at the Rutgers 14. NU trailed 21-14. Martinez brought receiver Wan’Dale Robinson across the formation, saw RU was in man coverage, and let Robinson, in the slot, get the slightest daylight against his defender on the skinniest of post routes. Martinez threw the ball on time, just ahead of Robinson, leading the receiver into a tiny space between the nickel corner and a sprinting safety. Robinson grabbed the ball at the 2 and spun into the end zone.
The play shifted momentum. NU dominated the fourth quarter. Martinez threw the ball 28 times, ran it 23, and led three second-half drives of more than 90 yards. NU ran 86 plays. Martinez aced perhaps 80 of them.
“He played like a player of the year in that game,” Frost said Friday. “Minus a few plays.”
Two interceptions. Two fumbles. A couple of other “bad decisions,” according to Frost. Those plays, small in number, led to 14 of Rutgers’ 21 points, and nearly cost Nebraska the game.
“I think if we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot — specifically myself shooting ourselves in the foot — we would have had even more success tonight,” Martinez said after the 28-21 win over Rutgers.
At times, during Frost’s three seasons at NU, the small-in-number-massive-in-negative-impact plays have cost Nebraska games. It started, frankly, in the first quarter of his tenure here, when two lost fumbles — one by Martinez — helped spot Colorado a 14-0 lead. CU won that game 33-28.
There have been other killer turnovers. The interception at Purdue in 2019. The interception at Northwestern in 2018. The fumble late at Iowa in 2020. The bizarre, shouldn’t-have-happened, probably-wasn’t-a-fumble disaster to open the Illinois game this season.
Nebraska is 12-20 in the Frost era. With fewer turnovers, it wouldn’t be.
At least in the Big Ten West — Nebraska’s peer set — high giveaway rates lead to losing football seasons for other teams, too. Ten West division squads, over three seasons, have averaged more than 1.5 turnovers per game, and have a collective record of 49-61. In league games, that record plummets to 32-53. While Northwestern’s 1.67 turnovers per game didn’t keep the Wildcats from winning the Big Ten West in 2020, four turnovers against Michigan State led to the conference’s most surprising upset.
Then there’s Wisconsin, which had 1.71 turnovers per game over the past three seasons. The Badgers still won two-thirds of their games — but they won 82.9% of their games from 2015-2017, when their turnover rate was 1.41 giveaways per game.
Nebraska’s three-year average of 1.91 turnovers per game was highest in the Big Ten West, and second-highest (behind Michigan State) in the Big Ten overall.
The Huskers have struggled with giveaways since joining the Big Ten, leading the league in turnovers in 2012 and 2013. While some of Frost’s offenses at Oregon and Central Florida did well with turnovers, his teams at Nebraska have not. NU’s 61 turnovers — 32 lost fumbles and 29 interceptions — are the most of any Big Ten West team over that time period, and tied with Rutgers for second-most in the Big Ten overall. Quarterbacks have accounted for all of the interceptions and 19 of the lost fumbles, which directly correlate to the high usage rate for Husker quarterbacks in the run game.
With the statuesque Tanner Lee in 2017, NU lost two fumbles. It has averaged nearly 11 lost fumbles per season since. This year, it averaged more than one per game. Quarterbacks were responsible for seven of the nine lost fumbles, two of which changed the final score of a game where Nebraska thought it competed well — at Ohio State — from a 17- or 21-point loss into a 52-17 crash-and-burn, aided by a Buckeye scoop-and-score.
Told Friday of the turnover rate and the quarterbacks’ role in that, Frost agreed that Nebraska is running with the quarterbacks too much. No team in the Big Ten West ever ran its quarterbacks more than NU did in 2019 — 16.67 carries per game — and, in 2020, Nebraska topped that with 19.5 carries per game.
“I hope we develop more as a football team so we need to do less of that,” Frost said Friday. “In a perfect world, there’s seven to 10 designed quarterback runs per game, and he’s naturally going to pull it off reads a couple times and scrambles a couple times, but there’s no doubt that number was too high.”
Especially when quarterbacks don’t take the same amount of punishment in practice. Running backs — recruited to run the football and protect it accordingly — don’t wear green “hands off” jerseys during practice. They’re expected to absorb — and even deliver — the blows that come with running the football.
Frost doesn’t want his quarterbacks being exposed to those kinds of repeated hits in practice.
“Unless we go back to being the Nebraska offense of old, it’s tough to go through spring ball and say ‘these guys are live’ because you’re just putting your team in jeopardy every time you do that,” Frost said, referencing the Huskers’ option-style attack in the 1990s. “We’ll certainly do some of it, but we need to find ways to get the fumbling problem with the quarterbacks fixed without making them live in every drill. I don’t think any coach is crazy enough to do that.”
NU’s quarterbacks are recruited, yes, for their running ability — quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco has said in repeated interviews that he recruits, on Frost’s instruction, for that quality — but also to be passers in a wide-open, spread offense. Nebraska pursues highly coveted receivers and tight ends — not glorified blockers — to come and catch passes at NU, as well.
“We’re going to be a better team when we’re good enough up front to run the ball consistently and throw the ball downfield more, and we don’t have to rely on the quarterback running as much,” Frost said.
He cites the improvement of NU’s tight ends — all but one returns for 2021, and the room adds three recruits — as one reason Nebraska’s passing game will improve. He believes the offensive line will be more experienced despite the departure of four-year starters Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok. And while the Huskers lost running back Dedrick Mills, it added USC transfer Markese Stepp. Frost expects the many young scholarship and walk-on running backs — who, over two seasons, have rushed 64 times for 214 yards — will develop in 2021, too.
A bigger group of receivers will be good because “even when you’re not completely wide open, the quarterback’s able to get them the ball,” Frost said. Robinson, who transferred from Nebraska to Kentucky is a smaller slot receiver who couldn’t always easily be located by Martinez between a linebacker and a safety in zone coverage. Martinez threw an interception at Rutgers in such a scenario, although Robinson appeared to be open.
Growth around the quarterback position would take some pressure off Martinez, Luke McCaffrey, Logan Smothers or any other signal caller. Asked if he’d manipulate the offense so that quarterbacks were less exposed as runners — regardless of whether the running backs were more efficient or not — Frost demurred.
“We’re going to call the play that gives us the best chance to win, and I’d be doing the whole team a disservice if we didn’t do that,” he said.
But Frost said he knows — as do the quarterbacks — there has to be a big reduction in turnovers. He’s planning to coach Martinez more, in fact, this spring on specific situations that can reduce mistakes.
“Just a little more instinctual things — things he’s going to encounter in a game,” said Frost, who won a national title quarterbacking the Huskers in 1997, then played as an NFL safety trying to pick off quarterbacks. “Mario does an unbelievable job getting them prepared. Our quarterbacks never go into a game without knowing everything they’re supposed to do. I think just continuing to talk to Adrian about off-the-field things, drill work, to make some things that may not be natural just instinctual for him. Really dialing in on making sure there’s efficiency, and no mistakes. Adrian’s hungry for those things.”
Frost is, too. Deep into the Rutgers game, fed up with his team’s litany of mistakes — which included the four turnovers — Frost gathered his team into a huddle and lit into his players. Nebraska was clearly the bigger, fresher and better team than Rutgers, if it only it could stop making mistakes. Once NU did, it turned a deficit into a win, and Martinez saved his best plays — and throws — for last.
“Nebraskans are tired of watching it, you guys are probably tired of watching it and I was for sure tired of watching it,” Frost said. “An offense that has plenty of teeth to make the plays and move the ball down the field but found ways to drive to the other team’s 30 and fumble, or throw an interception, or just offsides or get a holding penalty at the wrong time. If I need to get into them a little bit to make sure that gets fixed, that’s what we have to do.”
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH