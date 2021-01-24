Husker QBs are turnover slot machines. Scott Frost has a plan to reduce the payout

Growth around the quarterback position would take some pressure off Martinez, Luke McCaffrey, Logan Smothers or any other signal caller. Asked if he’d manipulate the offense so that quarterbacks were less exposed as runners — regardless of whether the running backs were more efficient or not — Frost demurred.

“We’re going to call the play that gives us the best chance to win, and I’d be doing the whole team a disservice if we didn’t do that,” he said.

But Frost said he knows — as do the quarterbacks — there has to be a big reduction in turnovers. He’s planning to coach Martinez more, in fact, this spring on specific situations that can reduce mistakes.

“Just a little more instinctual things — things he’s going to encounter in a game,” said Frost, who won a national title quarterbacking the Huskers in 1997, then played as an NFL safety trying to pick off quarterbacks. “Mario does an unbelievable job getting them prepared. Our quarterbacks never go into a game without knowing everything they’re supposed to do. I think just continuing to talk to Adrian about off-the-field things, drill work, to make some things that may not be natural just instinctual for him. Really dialing in on making sure there’s efficiency, and no mistakes. Adrian’s hungry for those things.”