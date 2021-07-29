Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez has 'nothing left to lose' entering 2021 season

Martinez didn’t waver in his decision to return to NU — he had two seasons of eligibility in his pocket if he’d chosen to walk — but he had “a lot to mull over, too.”

“That’s what any person does in business — weigh the options — and I was very happy to have that opportunity to come back,” Martinez said.

So he cut weight — 212 this season, down from 225 in 2019 — to get faster and freer as a passer. He graduated with a degree in management. He demanded more as a leader. He began a podcast and had his teammates on the show. He leaned into NIL. Teammates noticed the new No. 2.

“It’s just the maturity, looking past all the negative stuff to figure out who he is as a person — not just as a football player,” center Cam Jurgens, who became Martinez’s golf partner this summer. Each, for different reasons, has been in the harsh Husker spotlight during their careers.

“We’ve both seen our fair share of that,” Jurgens said. “Getting past that and controlling what you can. That’s what he’s doing really well.”