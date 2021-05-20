Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez talks fans returning, new backs and receivers

LINCOLN — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez enjoyed playing in front of a half-full Memorial Stadium for the spring game and, with COVID restrictions starting to ease across Nebraska and the nation, the likelihood of playing in front of a full house excites him for the fall. A normal 2021 season, he said Thursday on Sports Nightly, will be a relief as well.

“It’s big. It’s really helped me and really helped the rest of the guys to be on a more normal-type schedule and have some certainty on what we can expect next year,” Martinez said on Husker Sports Network. “And that’s just the day-to-day stuff, who we’re playing, where we’re playing, all that type of stuff. Things you take for granted — they’re back.

“I feel really good about where we’re at as a team — and the work we’re putting in.”

Martinez, entering his fourth season as NU’s starter, put in a lot of offseason work himself on “leaning out” his physique and “honing on my body.” He wanted to get faster, he said, and the “process” of reshaping his body is ongoing with the nutrition and strength staffs.