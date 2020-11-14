Husker quarterback Luke McCaffrey can rest easy after earning win in first career start

No. 7 got in an adventure, in other words, and squeezed out a win. His performance generally pleased his coach.

“Considering it was his first start, he did a lot of really good things,” Frost said, adding that McCaffrey will create plays, because of his athleticism and reactive ability, when no plays seem to be available.

Frost was quick to add that the man McCaffrey replaced, Adrian Martinez, was capable of those things, too. Martinez did not play a snap on Saturday, and it wasn’t because of injury. A captain, he walked among teammates, keeping them excited, before putting on his helmet to stand in the pre-drive huddle with the rest of the offense. He’d then take off his helmet and watch McCaffrey play the role that used to his.

McCaffrey said Martinez’s support and mentorship has been strong. Frost clearly didn’t relish benching the quarterback that was one of his first Nebraska recruits.

“That decision is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, because I think so much of who Adrian Martinez is as a football player and a person,” Frost said. “He’s been through a lot with us, and he certainly practiced well enough to play. So it was a tough decision.”