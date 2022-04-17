Husker quarterbacks: Challenging spring turns to a prove-it fall for Nebraska QBs

The World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska spring season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of spring while glancing forward to the 2022 season.

For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.

Today's group is...

QUARTERBACKS

The offense is supposed to be behind the defense, right? Even if the defense is replacing five starters and so thin on the line that Nebraska can’t hold a normal spring game. Right?

Yet the spring game did not inspire confidence in the Huskers’ new offense or their top quarterbacks, who led one touchdown drive in 12 first-half chances.

But just like the Blackshirts, NU’s quarterbacks are working through a transition period. New playbook, new receivers, and in Casey Thompson and Brock Purdy’s case, a new school.

The offensive line has been hurt, too, and the tight ends are as injured as any position on the roster — two more reasons Nebraska played touch football with its starters in the spring game. If it hadn’t, Purdy and Thompson said afterward, Nebraska’s offense would’ve looked better, like it has in practice.

Still, the offense looked behind the defense.

The Huskers open their season against Northwestern in four months. And considering the pressure NU’s new offensive coaching staff is facing this season, it’s important to answer: What did the quarterbacks accomplish this spring?

2022 spring recap

Thompson wasn’t pushed for the starting job.

Purdy missed most of the spring with a foot injury.

Logan Smothers didn’t look comfortable in Mark Whipple’s offense during the spring game.

But Heinrich Haarberg said it best during a March press conference: “A healthy quarterback room is always good.”

Purdy’s foot is healed, and the Huskers enter the summer with a healthy top of the depth chart. That makes this spring successful, even if fans didn’t see everything they wanted from the quarterbacks in the spring game.

Whipple watched them every day, and besides a few practice turnovers, he says they’re doing well. His word is our best benchmark until the fall.

Key injuries headed into summer

Freshman quarterback Richard Torres, the three-star prospect from San Antonio, is still recovering from an ACL injury in September.

Not ideal for the newcomer, but Torres was likely to redshirt this season anyhow. He’ll have plenty of time to catch up on practice reps.

Hopefully, he’ll use his recovery time to master Whipple’s playbook.

Spring game standout

Chubba Purdy played well for someone who missed most of his first spring at a new school.

Purdy completed 5 of 10 passes for 63 yards to receivers he had barely worked with. He took care of the ball and made quick decisions, and his 27-yard completion to AJ Rollins might’ve been the best throw of the day.

Compare Purdy’s performance with Smothers', and the Florida State transfer has a good chance to win NU’s backup job.

They said it

“They say offenses are behind defenses when you’re doing new things, and quarterbacks take the worst of that. There’s pieces of two systems that those guys are all learning. That’s why at times, I think we’ve looked like a million bucks and other times, (we’ve) looked a little lost. I’ve seen good progress from that position from multiple guys, and we gotta make a lot more ground up in the summer.” — Scott Frost on the offense’s slow start in the spring game

“It can improve a lot. I haven't really thrown much to these receivers — just a little bit, 7-on-7, some team stuff — but as all of us get together, we’re going to throw like every other day in the offseason. The receivers are going to understand which (quarterbacks) are going to zip (the ball) in, which ones are going to float it in. When we get that connection with our receivers, they’re gonna be just fine.” — Chubba Purdy on how much NU’s passing attack can improve this summer​

Key stat

Nebraska hasn’t completed 20 passing touchdowns in a season since Frost became coach in 2018.

All but four of its Big Ten counterparts — Illinois, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin — have met or eclipsed that mark at least once during the same span.

Twenty isn’t a high bar to clear. It’s 1.7 touchdowns per game, fewer if you make a bowl game.

Nebraska met that mark in five of the six years before Frost took over, and it would be nice to see again this fall.

Average star rating

What’s next

Reps, reps, reps.

Nebraska’s receivers just started catching passes from Purdy and Thompson. Smothers is still new to transfers like Trey Palmer. And the Huskers’ best tight ends all missed spring ball with injuries.

NU’s quarterbacks can’t face a pass rush this offseason, but they can organize a ton of throwing sessions, which can build chemistry with pass-catchers.

Adrian Martinez didn’t trust enough of his last year, as evidenced by two players — Austin Allen and Samori Touré — who eclipsed 400 receiving yards last season.

Nebraska has more skill talent this year, but that talent can’t shine without trust.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.