Husker quarterbacks embracing competition in practice and life in the state of Nebraska

Mark Whipple stood in stocking feet and asked a few dozen media members the first question.

Was Casey any good?

That would be Casey Thompson, the prized offseason quarterback acquisition of Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator out of the transfer portal. The guy taking first-team reps through five spring workouts. The new face of Husker football who conducted his first general interview Wednesday morning two months after joining the program after three years at Texas.

The answer was nods all around. The junior spent more than 11 minutes laying out the reasons why he chose Nebraska – the offense, personal connections and NIL opportunities among them – and early returns from banking hundreds of practice reps. He named seven receivers he’s been impressed by and described the night he took his offensive line out for dinner and bowling.

Thompson even spoke with former NU quarterback Adrian Martinez when both were in the portal about life in Lincoln. One thing the four-year Big Red starter told him was there would be highs and lows as a focal point of the team and the state.

“But honestly, I just came from the University of Texas and I grew up around the University of Oklahoma,” said Thompson, whose father, Charles, is a former Sooners QB. “So I’m kind of used to the big-time football programs and just being around that type of football and those type of fan bases.

“I’m expecting that there will be really high times and there will be really low points. But the main thing is if I can stay calm and just stay within the team and stay true to myself and be at peace with my preparation and my abilities, I think everything will be alright.”

Thompson was the headliner but hardly the only voice on unofficial Quarterback Day at Nebraska. Chubba Purdy – a Florida State transfer – spoke publicly for the first time. Returning QBs Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg chatted too. Add in coach Scott Frost and Whipple, and the most prominent Husker voices around football’s most prominent position accounted for more than hour of thoughts about the offense as NU completed the first third of its 15 spring workouts.

“The biggest thing is we’re getting such good leadership from the quarterback position,” Frost said. “Those guys are driving the huddle, they’re pushing the team, they’re setting examples. We need that as a football team.”

The group offered more clues as to what the blend of Whipple and Frost offense might look like this fall. Smothers – who started the 2021 finale against Iowa and has been around longer than any of his scholarship QB peers – said there is greater focus on footwork than before. More snaps from under center, which he likes for its versatility. Lots of five-step drops, which he didn’t do before. New processes for reading defensive keys and going through passing progressions.

The quarterback run will also continue to be part of what the Huskers do, though tempered at least somewhat after Martinez’s 133 rushing attempts last year outpaced everyone else by at least 21 totes.

“Coach Frost loves that, so we’re going to keep that in the game,” Smothers said.

“Competition” was a buzzword throughout the session. Smothers said he embraces it and never considered transferring in the offseason. Haarberg echoed the sentiment as he embarks on learning new offensive terminology for a second straight year – “I don’t think it can hurt this team to have a deep quarterback room,” he said.

Though the Huskers have five scholarship quarterbacks, they’re effectively still playing with three so far this spring. Freshman early enrollee Richard Torres is on the mend from a knee injury suffered in high school. Purdy has been limited with a foot injury – he should be full go after spring break next week, he said – and has been signaling play calls and stacking mental reps in the meantime.

The transition has been relatively easy, Purdy said, following two years as a backup at FSU. He’s not a wide-eyed freshman anymore after a round of portal recruiting that he considered identical to high school.

“Everything that’s been told to me has been truthful,” Purdy said. “So I’m excited about that. The coaching staff the players – everyone’s been great.”

Thompson – whom Frost said has caught on to the new tweaks to the offense the quickest – said spring ball has gone better than he might have hoped so far. The receivers are talented and his relationship with teammates is growing stronger. Nebraska must be one of the best places in the country for name-image-likeness opportunities, he said, and certainly better than his old school at Texas.

The QB said he chose the Huskers over finalists Oklahoma and Auburn primarily for the offense and its potential. A notorious student of the game with a near photographic memory, Thompson said the learning curve in Lincoln has been relatively short considering his depth of experience with different attacks. He’s already run an NFL-style system under Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, an upbeat spread look under former Longhorns OC Mike Yurcich and a Tom Herman/Urban Meyer traditional style early in his college career in Austin.

So Thompson has a lot to draw from. He said Whipple’s scheme is diverse and aggressive, with lots of passing that will stretch the field both horizontally and vertically with a quick tempo.

“I would say spring so far is going better than I expected,” Thompson said. “…I would say out of the last four or five practices, three or four of them have been really, really good – good enough to play on Saturdays.”

Whipple said Thompson impressed him in recent two-minute drills but also that the QB moved on quickly from an interception – March isn’t the time to get caught up in every single mistake. Frost has seen someone who is more fleet of foot in person than he appeared on film and has flashed the kind of field vision that allowed him to lead the Big 12 last season in touchdown passes.

“When he knows where to go, the ball comes out quick,” Frost said. “He’s kind of a step ahead of the game. That only comes from experience that he already has.”​

