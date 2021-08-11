Husker quarterbacks weigh in on competition to back up Adrian Martinez

LINCOLN — Logan Smothers agreed he has good vision, and he loves the competitiveness of Nebraska's quarterbacks.
The freshman from Alabama even says the right thing as it relates to the quarterback competition behind starter Adrian Martinez. Smothers says he’s competing to start, and he’s gained 12-15 pounds since his arrival at NU to deal with the wear and tear of being a starting quarterback.
The big question around Smothers: How has the throwing motion improved since the spring? That's when quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said Smothers was fighting himself a little bit to be consistent.
“Mainly some small things to get to (Verduzco's) particular liking, his sense of biomechanics,” Smothers said. “The whole rhythm of the throw, start to finish. It’s been a grind, but he’s been working with me and I trust him to get me right. It’s been going good.”
Verduzco said Smothers has refined his throwing motion to the point “where the ball just comes out of your hand like it’s nothing.”
Verduzco said Smothers is a “slighter guy” than Heinrich Haarberg, the freshman from Kearney Catholic he's competing against. Haarberg is a “big dog” of an athlete, Verduzco said, and he's grown in his comfort of the offense. Verduzco said Haarberg’s accelerated learning process in the spring was a factor in Scott Frost’s decision not to pursue a transfer quarterback.
Smothers and Haarberg have been locked in a battle for the backup quarterback spot during the spring and fall camp. Neither has taken a snap in a college game, and although Smothers is one year older than Haarberg, he missed most of the spring in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Verduzco said Smothers has been working to retool his throwing motion since January, when the consistency of his release point wasn’t up to par. NU hasn't adjusted Haarberg’s throwing style.
Other quick hits from practice:
» Nebraska’s running back race has gone from six backs down to four, running backs coach Ryan Held said, though he wouldn’t name the four backs. Three backs — Sevion Morrison, Markese Stepp and Gabe Ervin — chatted with the media Wednesday.
Morrison battled all kinds of issues last fall — a quad injury, a hamstring injury, COVID — but said the experience has “molded me into something.” Morrison said he changed his health habits in the offseason and now goes to sleep at 9:30 p.m. each night. He could stand to improve his pass blocking, he said. He didn’t do much of it in high school.
» Tight ends Travis Vokolek and Austin Allen were not seen by reporters in practice, so redshirt freshman Chris Hickman was working with the No. 1 offense. Hickman, James Carnie and AJ Rollins were the only scholarship tight ends at practice Wednesday.
