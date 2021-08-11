Husker quarterbacks weigh in on competition to back up Adrian Martinez

LINCOLN — Logan Smothers agreed he has good vision, and he loves the competitiveness of Nebraska's quarterbacks.

The freshman from Alabama even says the right thing as it relates to the quarterback competition behind starter Adrian Martinez. Smothers says he’s competing to start, and he’s gained 12-15 pounds since his arrival at NU to deal with the wear and tear of being a starting quarterback.

The big question around Smothers: How has the throwing motion improved since the spring? That's when quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said Smothers was fighting himself a little bit to be consistent.

“Mainly some small things to get to (Verduzco's) particular liking, his sense of biomechanics,” Smothers said. “The whole rhythm of the throw, start to finish. It’s been a grind, but he’s been working with me and I trust him to get me right. It’s been going good.”

Verduzco said Smothers has refined his throwing motion to the point “where the ball just comes out of your hand like it’s nothing.”