Husker RB Dedrick Mills won't return for another season at Nebraska

“He knows this is the last rodeo, so he’s prepared like it,” Held said in October. “He’s putting himself in position to really help our football team and knows if he has any aspirations for the next level he needs to go out and perform well.”

Mills has been a public supporter of mental health and has praised sports psychologists at Nebraska for their work with him and other teammates. One of the bigger personalities within the program, he once carried a football around with him for a week during the 2019 season after a game in which he fumbled multiple times. During an interview session that week he playfully dared reporters to try to take it from him.

“I love being here,” Mills said in October. “I feel great. Being here makes me happy.”

Nebraska addressed Mills’ departure by adding former USC running back Markese Stepp. Once a four-star prospect out of Indianapolis, Stepp’s bruising power run game is similar to that of Mills and could make him a lead candidate for carries in 2021.