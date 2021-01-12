Husker RB Dedrick Mills won't return for another season at Nebraska

Nebraska’s top running back from the last two seasons won’t return for a third year in Lincoln.
Senior Dedrick Mills announced Tuesday he has finished his Husker career and will turn to professional football. All seniors this year must decide whether to move on or take advantage of the NCAA’s pandemic-related eligibility freeze and return in 2021.
Mills, who turned 24 on Dec. 27, was banged up most of the season and missed time with a knee injury after a Penn State defender rolled up on him in mid-November. The finale against Rutgers was his finest moment as he ran for a career-high 191 yards on 25 carries while making six catches for 45 yards. He had churned out 205 rushing yards on 59 totes through his first five games.
The Georgia native has weathered heavy usage in his college career, including his freshman year in Georgia Tech’s run-based attack and two years at Garden City (Kansas) Community College before coming to Nebraska in 2019. His 655 total touches (622 carries) over 40 career games average out to more than 16 per outing.
At Nebraska, Mills ran 227 times in 18 games for 1,141 yards to become the 67th Husker to log at least 1,000 career rushing yards.
Mills needed time to adjust to the Huskers’ up-tempo spread offense as a junior, NU running backs coach Ryan Held has said, but eventually emerged as the team’s feature back.
“He knows this is the last rodeo, so he’s prepared like it,” Held said in October. “He’s putting himself in position to really help our football team and knows if he has any aspirations for the next level he needs to go out and perform well.”
Mills has been a public supporter of mental health and has praised sports psychologists at Nebraska for their work with him and other teammates. One of the bigger personalities within the program, he once carried a football around with him for a week during the 2019 season after a game in which he fumbled multiple times. During an interview session that week he playfully dared reporters to try to take it from him.
“I love being here,” Mills said in October. “I feel great. Being here makes me happy.”
Nebraska addressed Mills’ departure by adding former USC running back Markese Stepp. Once a four-star prospect out of Indianapolis, Stepp’s bruising power run game is similar to that of Mills and could make him a lead candidate for carries in 2021.
No current Husker running back emerged last season as a clear successor to Mills. Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins opened 2020 as the No. 2 back but faded — through injuries — to join a stable of scholarship backs that got carries along with redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson and true freshman Marvin Scott. Another 2020 running back recruit, Sevion Morrison, didn’t appear in a game. Meanwhile, now-departed receiver Wan’Dale Robinson also shouldered some backfield duty for a second straight year with 46 carries for 240 yards.
Quarterback Luke McCaffrey also took at least one handoff — a 47-yard run against Ohio State — and redshirt freshman walk-on Cooper Jewett handled a carry at Purdue. NU signed one 2021 scholarship running back earlier this month in Gabe Ervin of Buford, Georgia.