Husker RB Markese Stepp 'ready to roll' after injury kept him sidelined this spring

LINCOLN — Markese Stepp looked fully healthy as he went through practice drills as usual Wednesday. The ankle injury that kept him out this spring appeared to be behind him.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick confirmed what reporters saw, suggesting the USC transfer may not need to be on a carry limit moving forward.

“If we had to play tomorrow," Lubick said, "he’d be ready to roll.”

Nebraska is essentially rotating all of its scholarship running backs through five practices, Lubick said, though NU would still like to determine a lead back in the coming weeks.

Heavily in the mix is Stepp, who is further along in his recovery than coaches anticipated. True freshman Gabe Ervin has also made “big steps” from the spring, and second-year rusher Sevion Morrison is coming on after finally finding consistent health.

Other notes from Wednesday's post-practice interviews:

» Lubick said Nebraska is three deep at all receiver positions. None of the names were surprises, and there were no notable omissions either.