Husker RB Markese Stepp 'ready to roll' after injury kept him sidelined this spring

LINCOLN — Markese Stepp looked fully healthy as he went through practice drills as usual Wednesday. The ankle injury that kept him out this spring appeared to be behind him.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick confirmed what reporters saw, suggesting the USC transfer may not need to be on a carry limit moving forward.
“If we had to play tomorrow," Lubick said, "he’d be ready to roll.”
Nebraska is essentially rotating all of its scholarship running backs through five practices, Lubick said, though NU would still like to determine a lead back in the coming weeks.
Heavily in the mix is Stepp, who is further along in his recovery than coaches anticipated. True freshman Gabe Ervin has also made “big steps” from the spring, and second-year rusher Sevion Morrison is coming on after finally finding consistent health.
Other notes from Wednesday's post-practice interviews:
» Lubick said Nebraska is three deep at all receiver positions. None of the names were surprises, and there were no notable omissions either.
» The Huskers are installing short-yardage and red-zone packages earlier in camp than in the past, said tight ends coach Sean Beckton. The offense wants more time to be better in those situations this year.
» Receiver Zavier Betts said he wasn’t as focused as he needed to be in the spring, but is locked in now for the season.
» Will Nixon, who missed last season after suffering an ACL injury, said he is 100% healthy. He’s settled in as a slot receiver and may also take some handoffs out of the backfield.
» Offensive linemen Matt Sichterman and Ethan Piper spoke along with their position coach, Greg Austin. All agreed the group is as close as it’s been. Going to full pads later this week is the next step as they translate a busy offseason onto the field.
