Husker RB Markese Stepp says Nebraska has best college football atmosphere

Markese Stepp has played in some fun stadium atmospheres during his college career — as a former USC running back, that included schools in the Pac-12, and at Notre Dame — but he didn’t hesitate, Saturday, to say Nebraska’s was the best.

“There’s no fans like the people here,” Stepp said. USC games, Stepp said, drew only 40,000 fans per game.

Stepp left USC in part, he’s said previously, because the Trojans switched to an Air Raid passing offense that didn’t fit his skillset. He likes Nebraska’s system much more, and applauded the way the Huskers ran the ball on Saturday, grinding out 329 yards.

“I think we got pretty downhill all game, in my opinion,” said Stepp, who finished with 18 carries for 101 yards. “Sometimes it’s not going to be there, and you have to keep hitting it, keep hitting it, because it’s going to break eventually. I felt like we had a couple of good runs and I felt like the o-line, they blocked their asses off today. They were moving the line of scrimmage.”

Seven Husker running backs carried the ball 50 times on Saturday.

“We emptied the clip in the running back room,” Stepp said.

