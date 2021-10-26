Husker RB Rahmir Johnson exits concussion protocol, will be available against Purdue

LINCOLN — Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson has exited concussion protocol, position coach Ryan Held said Tuesday, and will be ready to go for Saturday’s game vs. Purdue.

Johnson has emerged as the clear starter from a pack of six scholarship players.

It’s what Held does with that pack — particularly freshmen Jaquez Yant and Sevion Morrison — that may be more pertinent in the wake of Johnson’s return. Yant and Morrison have had successes and struggles this season as both work toward finding consistency on the field.

Yant — the No. 2 behind Johnson — slipped on a fourth-and-inches play at the goal line against Minnesota two plays after Johnson left with a concussion. Held said Tuesday he’d trust Yant to run that power play again, but he wants the 6-foot-2, 245-pounder to refine and trust his training and let the game come to him.

“Yant wanted to make a play there so bad and score,” Held said. “It was an unfortunate deal, and I love the kid, I’ll ride him every time right there, 99 out of 100 he makes it. That one play he didn’t. ... It is what it is. I have the utmost faith in Yant that he’s going to make that play every time. We’ll put him in again in that situation.”