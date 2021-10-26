Husker RB Rahmir Johnson exits concussion protocol, will be available against Purdue

LINCOLN — Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson has exited concussion protocol, position coach Ryan Held said Tuesday, and will be ready to go for Saturday’s game vs. Purdue.
Johnson has emerged as the clear starter from a pack of six scholarship players.
It’s what Held does with that pack — particularly freshmen Jaquez Yant and Sevion Morrison — that may be more pertinent in the wake of Johnson’s return. Yant and Morrison have had successes and struggles this season as both work toward finding consistency on the field.
Yant — the No. 2 behind Johnson — slipped on a fourth-and-inches play at the goal line against Minnesota two plays after Johnson left with a concussion. Held said Tuesday he’d trust Yant to run that power play again, but he wants the 6-foot-2, 245-pounder to refine and trust his training and let the game come to him.
“Yant wanted to make a play there so bad and score,” Held said. “It was an unfortunate deal, and I love the kid, I’ll ride him every time right there, 99 out of 100 he makes it. That one play he didn’t. ... It is what it is. I have the utmost faith in Yant that he’s going to make that play every time. We’ll put him in again in that situation.”
Held wants to use Yant in more situations, but he has to keep learning his assignments and executing them correctly. He was "brought down to earth a little bit” after a 100-yard rushing game against Northwestern.
“Until you go through some of those swings and experience the highs and the lows, you don’t know how to react,” Held said.
Morrison has struggled on some of the long swing passes specifically designed for him. Held said Morrison has “good hands” but “has to focus when the lights are on.”
“Gotta catch the ball, period,” Held said. “He knows it. Everybody in the stadium knows it. I know it. He’s gotta be able to make that play. He knows it. It’s just a matter of focus. Every play matters, and you can’t be a little lackadaisical.”
The other scholarship back who makes road trips, USC transfer Markese Stepp, has to be more consistent in practice. The trio of freshmen ahead of Stepp have done a few things better.
“He’s really come to work every day and I appreciate that,” Held said. “He wants to play. A lot.”
More quick notes from Tuesday's interviews:
» Defensive backs Myles Farmer and Marques Buford chatted about their move up the depth chart after Deontai Williams' knee injury that will keep him “week to week."
Farmer is slated to start Saturday against Purdue. Last season Farmer got injured before the Purdue game in a fluke turf misstep.
“I’m ready to take on the role that’s been given to me,” said Farmer, who's played in every game this season as the No. 3 safety, typically rotating with Marquel Dismuke.
» Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick spent the bye week looking at details at every position and how NU can execute better.
“What is Adrian doing well, what are our running backs doing well, what’s the stuff we haven’t done well — and why?” Lubick said. “Is it worth fixing it or moving on to more of the stuff we do well?”
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH