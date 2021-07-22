Husker RB Ronald Thompkins, who entered transferred portal in May, retires from football

Ronald Thompkins, who dealt with multiple injuries during his high school and college careers, is retiring from football, he announced Thursday.

Thompkins spent two seasons at Nebraska and entered the transfer portal in May. Originally from Georgia, he was a three-star prospect in NU's 2019 recruiting class.

But instead of finding a new college, Thompkins is stepping away from the game.

Thompkins tore the ACL in his right knee midway through his junior season of high school. Then the following year he tore the ACL in his left knee, just weeks after committing to Nebraska.

The Husker coaches honored his commitment and brought him onto the team, redshirting him in 2019 after another setback in his knee required surgery. He finally saw action in 2020, playing in two games and recording five carries for 24 yards and one catch for 10.

Nebraska still has six scholarship running backs on the roster and none with eligibility beyond sophomore status.

