Husker receiver Demariyon Houston enters transfer portal
FOOTBALL

Demariyon Houston was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sam McKewon, Dirk Chatelain and Evan Bland discuss major questions to consider about the immediate future of Husker football. The crew also recaps the spring game and discusses Husker baseball, which is in a bit of pickle now.

LINCOLN — Nebraska receiver Demariyon Houston entered the transfer portal on Saturday after failing to appear in a game over two seasons.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder Oklahoma City native was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class. He's the third of four receivers signed in that class to transfer, joining Wan'Dale Robinson and Darien Chase. Only Jamie Nance remains from that class.

NU still has nine scholarship receivers in the program with three true freshmen arriving this summer. Three more walk-on receivers — Oliver Martin, Levi Falck and Wyatt Liewer — were ahead of Houston on the depth chart.

