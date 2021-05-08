Husker receiver Demariyon Houston enters transfer portal

LINCOLN — Nebraska receiver Demariyon Houston entered the transfer portal on Saturday after failing to appear in a game over two seasons.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder Oklahoma City native was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class. He's the third of four receivers signed in that class to transfer, joining Wan'Dale Robinson and Darien Chase. Only Jamie Nance remains from that class.

NU still has nine scholarship receivers in the program with three true freshmen arriving this summer. Three more walk-on receivers — Oliver Martin, Levi Falck and Wyatt Liewer — were ahead of Houston on the depth chart.

