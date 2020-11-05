Husker receiver Omar Manning ready to play against Northwestern, Scott Frost says

LINCOLN — One of the top receiver recruits in recent Nebraska football history could make his debut Saturday against Northwestern.

Omar Manning, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior college signee in the 2020 class, is ready to play for the Huskers, Scott Frost said Thursday. Manning was the No. 1-ranked juco receiver last season but missed the first game of this season due to undisclosed health reasons. Manning caught 35 passes for 727 yards and six touchdowns last season at Kilgore (Texas) College. He played at Kilgore after spending one season at TCU.

Several of NU’s highly rated receivers played minor roles in the Huskers’ 52-17 loss at Ohio State.

“For all those young guys, it’s a matter of just being here, being here consistently and continuing to learn,” Frost said. “Through sometimes not their fault, they just haven’t been able to get the reps and get the experience, but when those guys are around, we recruited them for a reason, they’re talented, they just need to keep learning and get more consistent.”

One of those 2020 receiver recruits, Will Nixon, is out for the year while he rehabs from a knee injury. The other freshmen — Alante Brown, Zavier Betts and Marcus Fleming — all made the trip to Ohio State but played small roles. Brown had his first career catch.

