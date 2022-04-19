Husker receivers and tight ends: Mickey Joseph forming new trust and expectations with receiving corps

The World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska spring season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of spring while glancing forward to the 2022 season.

For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.

Today's group is...

WIDE RECEIVERS AND TIGHT ENDS

Spring recap

Nebraska’s pass catchers divide into two position groups facing two different (but pressing) issues. Receivers coach Mickey Joseph is injecting tough into a room that sorely needed it.

Too often under Scott Frost, Nebraska’s best receivers have spent big moments on the sidelines due to a lack of trust. You won’t see that under Joseph. Players will either buy in or be escorted out. The Huskers are still waiting to see which option former four-star recruit Zavier Betts will choose.

Beckton has already found a formula that works for NU’s tight ends. Now he needs bodies. Travis Vokolek, Chris Hickman, Thomas Fidone and Chancellor Brewington all missed the spring with injuries. Vokolek is a lock to start against Northwestern.

One of the other three will likely line up opposite him. Those absences bred opportunities for players like Nate Boerkircher, A.J. Rollins and James Carnie, but the starters need reps with the new quarterback running the new offense, which the new offensive coordinator says will feature the tight ends more often.

Both coaches can point to pros and cons. Joseph’s receivers have embraced his ethos, and Trey Palmer and Alante Brown have emerged as leaders. Then again, Nebraska might’ve lost Betts, arguably its most talented receiver, for good.

Beckton saw Boerkircher, a walk-on, emerge as a playing-time candidate while his teammates watched from the sidelines. This spring will mean a lot to the Huskers in the years that follow. But with four key players missing time, how much did this position group improve for this year? Hard to say.

Key injuries headed into summer

Tight ends Vokolek, Fidone, Hickman and Brewington all missed spring ball with injuries. That might be the top four in Beckton’s room.

Nebraska expects all of them to be ready by the fall. Wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, the transfer from New Mexico State, should be too. But missing time will make it harder for the newcomer to make an immediate impact.

Betts isn’t injured, but he’s absent, and the Huskers had big plans for him entering the spring. The door remains cracked for his return, but he’ll need to convince the coaching staff (and himself) that football is his preferred path.

Spring game standout

Kamonte Grimes caught a 34-yard touchdown pass in the second half, the longest pass play of the day. He bobbled it and would’ve dropped it if Myles Farmer hadn’t opted to protect his teammate. But Grimes still led the receivers with 49 receiving yards and a touchdown. The other catch came on a nice comeback route, and he should’ve had a third on a slant that hit his hands. Rollins capped a promising spring with four catches for 39 yards on five targets, too. On a day where few pass-catchers stood out, Rollins and Grimes left an impression.

They said it

“From the time I got here to now, you can see the change in intensity. He’s not gonna let us come to practice and be lackadaisical. It’s never gonna be that with Mickey. If we’re not ready, he’s gonna get on our tail – that’s just how he is.” -Omar Manning on new wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.

Reps, when you’re coached under Coach Beckton, you’re going to improve. So I’m kind of really happy that happened with (Vokolek, Hickman, Fidone and Brewington) right now. Wish nobody would get hurt but it’s given those other guys an opportunity to step up.” -Sean Beckton on the opportunities created by injuries this spring

Key stat

Between Betts, Samori Toure and Austin Allen, Nebraska could be missing 56% of its receiving production from last season. Opportunities abound for players like Palmer, Martin, Manning, who have not yet produced like their recruiting billing promised. Or Brown and Fidone, day-one Huskers still waiting to make a significant on-field impact.

Average star rating

Tight Ends

Wide Receivers

Who’s coming this summer

Janiran Bonner, DeColdest Crawford, Chase Androff and – maybe, hopefully – Zavier Betts. The theme among the receivers is youth and speed. Hard to project either Bonner or Crawford to make an impact anytime soon, but they both could have bright futures under Mickey Joseph.

Betts could too, if he decides he wants to. Androff, who blocked more than he ran routes in high school, could’ve benefitted from NU’s tight end shortage this spring. But he’ll have plenty of time to learn behind his position mates.

What’s next

The story of Nebraska’s receiving room under Frost has been unreliability. Practice habits, playbook knowledge, and nagging injuries have kept talented players off the field. The summer is a perfect time to reverse those trends.

Nothing but time to study, work and lay on the training table. Joseph won’t let his room forget that opportunity. He’s already issued a 10,000-catch challenge. And come fall, he won’t let intangibles be an issue.

The Brody Belt hype this spring should have served as a warning to any Husker who thinks talent alone will earn them playing time.

