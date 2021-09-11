Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Buffalo

Nebraska had a third straight game with a fumble on a punt return while Cam Taylor-Britt was on the field. Was it his fault? Perhaps not — the ball went off of a teammate — but why, up 18, is he out there trying to “do” anything after the last two weeks? Kicker Connor Culp missed field goals from 42, 34 and 32 yards, Daniel Cerni bombed a punt into the end zone when he needed to place it inside the 20, and, on fourth-and-five from its own 19, Buffalo was able to execute a 81-yard punt because NU didn’t put anyone back to return Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease’s quick kick. Cerni did land a wedge shot at the Buffalo 2, and good on him, but so long as Nebraska is leaving this many points on the field, and struggling to manage its punt return game, it’s hard to see much improvement from last season — even if the kickoffs are much better. GRADE: F