Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Fordham

RUN OFFENSE

Better. It took awhile — perhaps too long — for Nebraska’s downhill run game to get untracked Saturday, as the Huskers’ first four drives were “meh” at best. But the fifth, which included the hard running of Markese Stepp, looked the part. Stepp then continued that hard running on the opening drive of the second half, clearing 100 rushing yards for the game with a series of totes against a weakening Fordham D. Stepp appears to be the Huskers No. 1 back going forward over Gabe Ervin — who got the start — and Sevion Morrison. Rahmir Johnson looked better than Morrison and Ervin, too. NU’s offensive line had a so-so push, which is why, at least early, Nebraska attacked the edges of the field with triple options and quick throws. Quarterback Adrian Martinez didn’t have to do much Saturday in the run game, but his four-yard touchdown on fourth down was pretty excellent, given he had to evade an unblocked defender. Fordham is the weakest run D Nebraska will face from here on out, but one never sneezes when the rush total is around 300 yards. GRADE: B