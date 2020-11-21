Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Illinois

RUN OFFENSE

Nebraska has hitched its wagon to a fearless, inexperienced Luke McCaffrey running behind whatever blockers the Husker braintrust can put in front of him. Sometimes it worked — like when NU was able to spread out Illinois’ defense and get one of its guards to lead up the middle of the field on a dart play — and other times it didn’t. Running McCaffrey on power plays to the edge of the field requires running backs to block, and, when you’re dealing with freshmen, it’s an iffy proposition. Because starter Dedrick Mills and backup Ronald Thompkins were out, NU rolled with true freshman Marvin Scott and a little bit of Wan’Dale Robinson. The Huskers clearly don’t trust that the run game with the backs will be nearly as effective as McCaffrey’s totes. How long can a team run like that before No. 7, who will do anything asked, gets hurt? GRADE: C

PASS OFFENSE

It’s hard to watch. Coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick dialed up some good schemes for McCaffrey. They often got him on the move, too, where he could get some clear windows. McCaffrey either didn’t see some open guys, or he’s not quite ready to pull the trigger on those throws, or the clock in his head is ticking a little quick. It could be a lot of things, but it adds up to a struggle. What’s NU’s identity on those pass plays? Do Frost and Lubick want McCaffrey to think big and throw deep? If so, he’s either got to shoot the gun or Nebraska has to leave him in the pocket more so he can settle himself. Do they want him to take those nickels and dimes underneath? If so, when Austin Allen flashes open underneath after a playaction fake, throw it to him immediately, and keep doing it until a defense commits to that and leaves something else open. NU’s drops don’t help — Robinson had one, as did Rahmir Johnson, as did Alante Brown — but nothing seems in rhythm. And rarely can Nebraska just get a receiver isolated for a go route or a fade route. Everything is layered levels for a guy who throws a flat ball to begin with. The Huskers’ best pass plays are McCaffrey’s scrambles. He’s good at that. What Nebraska can’t seem to do: Get the ball to Robinson downfield. The screen plays don’t work, either. Adrian Martinez came in late and hit a few throws, but the die was cast by then. Three picks and whatever you want to call that weird McCaffrey play to start the game. Yuck. GRADE: F