Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Illinois

With so many big errors, it’s hard not to card an F. A lousy first-quarter punt from Daniel Cerni — who tried to pooch the ball from his side of the field, resulting in a 26-yard boot — put Nebraska behind in the field position game. That small error compounded like a snowball, with Cam Taylor-Britt’s astonishing mistake in fielding a punt at his own 1, taking a step back, touching his knee on the goal line, and recording a safety. Connor Culp missed two extra points. Zavier Betts ran into a car crash on a kickoff return. So did Rahmir Johnson, and both returns started short of the 25. Cerni hit a few more clunker punts too. Brendan Franke popped a few good kickoffs for touchbacks, but Nebraska’s 2021 special teams resembled the 2020 version. Awful. GRADE: F

PLAYCALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT

A mixed bag. The play call at the end of the half — when Martinez took a snap at his own 23 with one second left and danced around until he got sacked — had little upside. The third-and-2 call that resulted in Martinez’s fumble — deploying three wideouts and a tight end to the left — seemed unfit to the moment. Run the ball! Illinois’ offense had a clear identity — downhill zone-scheme runs — that by the second half allowed the Illini to get their second- and third-order plays. Nebraska’s offense looks like a “pick a play” event. Defensively, NU clearly schemed Illinois' bread-and-butter stuff, then struggled with the curveballs. The Huskers often seemed in the right spot defensively, but perhaps a step slow as the game wore on. Still, some of NU’s mistakes are out of the coaches’ control. Taylor-Britt and Martinez are billed as the two best players in the program. They’re men, they made the mistakes, it’s on them. So too is the taunting penalty on Tannor, which he earned after the questionable roughing the passer penalty. Nebraska seems snake-bitten. It invents new ways to err. GRADE: D