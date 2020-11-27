Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Iowa

Playcalling/Game management

The coaches had a good week. There were reporters in the Kinnick Stadium press box who thought Iowa would score more than 40 points, that the spread might be as big and ugly as it was in 2017. Nope. Nebraska played hard and with feistiness on defense. The Husker offense didn’t blow the doors off of the 1983 Huskers or anything, but looked crisper than usual. The playcalling was relatively sound. The snaps in the first half were not, but Nebraska found a way to settle down Cam Jurgens in the second half. NU’s defense played terrific in the red zone. The special teams errors, while massive, are rooted in the need for elite specialists in every phase. The Huskers lack that. They need that. They know they need that. If Nebraska coaches were worth heavily criticizing last week, they’re worth praising this week. The Huskers were right there with Iowa. The quarterback rotation between Martinez and McCaffrey wasn’t perfect — perhaps McCaffrey should have been the change-up guy on the second drive of the second half — but for the rest of the season it’s more of an identity, since it’s clear what McCaffrey will be asked to do on offense. GRADE: B