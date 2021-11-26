Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Iowa

RUN OFFENSE

Logan Smothers can run. We knew that before the Iowa game, and we know it even more after the Iowa game. Coach Scott Frost did an excellent job of tailoring his gameplan to Smothers’ skillset — that is, good decision-making, great speed and genuine toughness — and keeping the Hawkeyes off balance with a variety of formations and schemes. The running back double option made an appearance, as did some tricky power plays that featured multiple blockers plowing holes for Smothers, who probably kept the ball more than he had to but routinely bulled through the first tackler. Starting running back Jaquez Yant functioned as a hammer — he’s not terribly elusive, but he’s no fun to tackle, while Brody Belt made a few guys miss. Nebraska may or may not be able to run this offense for a whole season, but for a game — in which Iowa had no previous film on which to lean — it looked pretty, pretty good. Iowa’s one hell of a run defense, and it struggled to figure how where and how Nebraska was going to run it. Smothers’ midfield fumble underlined the dangers of an offense that has lots of mesh points and pitches.