Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Michigan State game.

* * *

RUN OFFENSE

Nebraska has to scheme up its run game. Sometimes it hits — the triple and speed option had its moments Saturday night — and sometimes it doesn’t. NU struggles to run it right at a team with a six-or-seven-man box like Michigan State is able and willing to do. The Huskers don’t have the offensive line to just lean on Big Ten teams, so they have find advantages where they can and try to get to the edge of the field or take advantage of a poorly-timed stunt. NU lack of run game development — over three seasons — is frustrating, but the Huskers kept at it and finally started to punch a few runs with Rahmir Johnson and Sevion Morrison in the fourth quarter. Johnson was as tough as an overdone steak Saturday night. NU had plenty to be proud of here. GRADE: B

PASS OFFENSE