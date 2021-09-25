Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Michigan State game.
* * *
RUN OFFENSE
Nebraska has to scheme up its run game. Sometimes it hits — the triple and speed option had its moments Saturday night — and sometimes it doesn’t. NU struggles to run it right at a team with a six-or-seven-man box like Michigan State is able and willing to do. The Huskers don’t have the offensive line to just lean on Big Ten teams, so they have find advantages where they can and try to get to the edge of the field or take advantage of a poorly-timed stunt. NU lack of run game development — over three seasons — is frustrating, but the Huskers kept at it and finally started to punch a few runs with Rahmir Johnson and Sevion Morrison in the fourth quarter. Johnson was as tough as an overdone steak Saturday night. NU had plenty to be proud of here. GRADE: B
PASS OFFENSE
If Nebraska could reasonably protect Martinez — which, when it allows this many sacks, it isn’t doing that — you might see a pretty darn good passing attack. Martinez does his part on the daring escapes — which, in this game, led to a 45-yard run against a MSU blitz. Zavier Betts, finally starting to get all the playing time he should, had five catches for 62 yards. Generally speaking, Martinez was so often under duress Saturday night that it was hard for him to set his feet and make a play. The Huskers’ tight ends didn’t play much of a factor outside of a whopping grab by Travis Vokolek that help set up NU’s third-quarter field goal. A big-play pass offense in the first four games did not materialize Saturday. Finally, Martinez got inpatient on a key third down, held the ball too long, and coughed up a fumble. Unforced error borne out of trying too hard to make a play. GRADE: C+
RUN DEFENSE
Excellent. Nebraska shut down the nation’s leading rusher, Kenneth Walker III, holding him to 16 yards on 39 carries. Walker rarely reached the second level of the defense — where he’s really dangerous — because NU did a good job of beating MSU offensive linemen up the field, which in turn allowed Husker inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich time to attack Walker at or before the line of scrimmage. The Huskers were particularly good in short yardage situations, including an early fourth-down stop in which JoJo Domann corralled MSU quarterback Payton Thorne for a loss. GRADE: A+
PASS DEFENSE
Kudos to Thorne, a much-better-than-anticipated quarterback who throws an awfully pretty ball. He looked really good at times Saturday night against the Huskers’ secondary, which slipped some on the Spartan Stadium turf and missed a few tackles downfield. MSU also has a neat scheme that takes advantage of its talent, particularly jumbo-running-back-turned-tight-end Connor Heyward. That said, Nebraska bowed up pretty well outside the one flea flicker shot that hit over Myles Farmer’s head. NU rallied nicely in the red zone, put heat on Thorne in that area when needed, and was solid on third down. GRADE: B+
SPECIAL TEAMS
Cringeworthy again! Nebraska allowed a fourth quarter punt return for a touchdown after Daniel Cerni punted to the left — where almost none of his coverage was. Cerni was presumably in the game because William Przystup kicked a seven-yard punt earlier in the game. Another punt from Cerni, meant to be placed inside the 20, rolled into the end zone. Samori Touré let a punt go over his head. Nebraska had lousy kickoff return defense. At halftime, MSU had a 16-yard advantage in field position — and NU had the first half advantage in turnovers! Mediocrity would be an improvement in this area. It’s a little breathtaking. GRADE: F
PLAYCALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT
A total fire drill when it comes to penalties. Nebraska is remarkably undisciplined when an opposing offense plays with pace or it brings pressure on the offense; it’s as if the entire operation tenses up (except for, oddly, Logan Smothers, who seemed very poised as a backup QB). Nebraska can’t execute a two-minute drill, appears to be in perpetual adventure when it reaches the red zone, and commits false start penalties like a fifth-grader who’s had too much apple juice. The playcalling itself has some moments of inspiration to it — excellent call on the fourth down speed option — but Scott Frost and Co. rides a roller coaster like few other programs. What’s the one word you’d pick to describe Husker football? Undisciplined. GRADE: C
OVERALL
For all its mistakes, keep this in mind: Nebraska went toe-to-toe with another ranked team, for a second week in a row, and arguably played better on defense than it did last week. The Blackshirts can’t control what the low-wattage offense does in the red zone, or what the special teams manages to do most games. But that D, coordinated by Erik Chinander, is destined to keep NU in a lot of games. Nebraska went hit for hit with a hard-hitting MSU team in an unfriendly den. The Huskers were done in by their nemesis — special teams — once again. NU can’t return kickoffs. It can’t punt the ball. It can’t do a lot of things on special teams. It’s tiring and unfair to a defense that plays so hard. It’s tiring and unfair to a fan base that cares so much. GRADE: C+
