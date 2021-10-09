Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Michigan

RUN DEFENSE

Mostly excellent in the first half. Nebraska’s front seven — especially defensive tackle Damion Daniels — pushed back Michigan’s big, burly line and kept the Wolverines’ two-headed running back, Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, in check. UM seemed to know it couldn’t run the ball consistently against NU’s defense, so it took to the pass often — in the first half. But, man, did that 26-yard Corum draw, on third-and-ten, hurt the Huskers at the end of the first half. Great call by Michigan, poor execution by NU’s D at a moment when it couldn’t afford to have that play occur, late in the second quarter. In the second half, the pendulum swung to Michigan, which won more and more often at the line of scrimmage as Corum found more holes in NU’s D. Tackling was so-so at best — particularly on Corum — and the Sunday film session will feature a few Husker winces as a result. GRADE: C