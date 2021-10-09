Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Michigan

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Michigan game.
RUN OFFENSE
It’s pretty simple. Nebraska tried to run the ball at Michigan and wasn’t able to do so. UM even had its safeties back at 12 yards for most of the first half, too. NU just couldn’t run it. Couldn’t win the battle between the tackles. Michigan’s speed on defense made Nebraska’s triple option largely non-existent for 2½ quarters — the Huskers rarely ventured outside the numbers on the field to see if the plays could work. Kudos to a tough, physical UM interior. With often only six guys in the box — a seventh occasionally crept in — the Wolverine outbrawled the Big Red. When Nebraska started going to its bread-and-butter stuff — the Martinez draw, the pitch option — it started to have some success. Why’d it take so long to get there? NU was busy setting up some of those big throws. GRADE: C+
PASS OFFENSE
NU’s more effective mode of transportation started with a bang — a 43-yard screen pass from Adrian Martinez to Rahmir Johnson on NU’s first offensive play — and reached that peak again on the first drive of the third quarter, when Martinez, after a playaction fake, hit wide open tight end Austin Allen for a 46-yard touchdown right over UM’s blitzing defense. Late in the third quarter, Martinez hit Rahmir Johnson on a beautiful throwback for a 41-yard score. On multiple occasions Saturday night, Nebraska used Michigan’s speed against it, and the offensive line protection wasn’t bad, actually — Michigan has made other opposing lines look much worse. Martinez didn’t truly scramble until the first drive of the third quarter. It produced a first down, which was followed by the big throw. GRADE: B+
RUN DEFENSE
Mostly excellent in the first half. Nebraska’s front seven — especially defensive tackle Damion Daniels — pushed back Michigan’s big, burly line and kept the Wolverines’ two-headed running back, Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, in check. UM seemed to know it couldn’t run the ball consistently against NU’s defense, so it took to the pass often — in the first half. But, man, did that 26-yard Corum draw, on third-and-ten, hurt the Huskers at the end of the first half. Great call by Michigan, poor execution by NU’s D at a moment when it couldn’t afford to have that play occur, late in the second quarter. In the second half, the pendulum swung to Michigan, which won more and more often at the line of scrimmage as Corum found more holes in NU’s D. Tackling was so-so at best — particularly on Corum — and the Sunday film session will feature a few Husker winces as a result. GRADE: C
PASS DEFENSE
Tip of the cap here, to start, toward Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara — who gives off Zac Taylor vibes — and his offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who hit some awfully nice play calls at just the right times, especially on third down with his tight ends. But Nebraska answered with an absolutely crucial third quarter Deontai Williams interception of McNamara, which set up NU’s third touchdown. Cam Taylor-Britt played his best game of the season. Husker linebackers, at least against the pass, did not. Back to the drawing board for the Blackshirts, which may be able to slow down Minnesota next week, but have two huge tests against Purdue and Ohio State. GRADE: C
SPECIAL TEAMS
The best Nebraska has been this season. William Przystup bombed his punts. NU’s kick return defense was solid. Oliver Martin had pretty good eye for when to field punts and when to let them go. Nebraska didn’t win special teams — although, if not for joint possession on that muffed punt, it might have — but it didn’t have a total meltdown. GRADE: B
PLAYCALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT
You could hang those three third quarter touchdown passes — the design and the execution — in an art museum. All three used formation, run playaction and counter flow to work against Michigan’s over-aggressive defense. You couldn’t ask for anything more out of them, and, after a sluggish first half, you couldn’t have asked for more out of Scott Frost and Matt Lubick. Frost’s canny eye — on McNamara’s knee being down — helped take a Michigan touchdown off the board, which proved important once NU started to mount its second half comeback. Should NU have been more aggressive with its pass rush? One could argue that. GRADE: B+
OVERALL
At the start of the fourth quarter, when the light show started and both teams spilled onto the field to celebrate AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” — well, that’s why players come to Nebraska, and why Husker football isn’t some ACC program winning seven or eight games in obscurity. NU lived up to a big moment with that third quarter against the No. 9 team in the country. This is progress. This is how it’s supposed to look and feel. Five games are left and Nebraska can do just about anything in those games. NU’s third quarter is the template for how it wants to play. A gut punch loss — and progress at the same time. GRADE: B+
