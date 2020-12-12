Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Minnesota

PLAYCALLING/GAME MANAGEMENT

Against a Minnesota defense that’s historically bad against the run, Nebraska chose to throw the ball on the first play of the game. That went for a nine-yard loss when Robinson fumbled the ball. It was the beginning of a bizarre day of stubbornness from NU’s offensive brain trust, who insisted on throwing the ball in tough, windy conditions, much like Bill Callahan once did at Iowa State in 2004. Perhaps the most inexplicable sequence came at the end of the third quarter into the teeth of a north wind. NU called three passes — two incompletions and a Martinez fumble — that would have had a better chance of being completed in the fourth quarter. Why not wait a single play? Why insert Luke McCaffrey for two plays in the first quarter — while Martinez was having his hand looked at — to throw passes? Why choose to receive the ball to start the game when the wind was going to make it hard to throw? Add in an iffy targeting penalty, and the Huskers' management phase had its worst day of the season. GRADE: F