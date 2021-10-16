Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Minnesota game.

* * *

RUN OFFENSE

A lot of cutesy, fancy running to the edges of the field. Sometimes it worked pretty well — like the speed options executed by Rahmir Johnson. The Zavier Betts reverse was pretty special too. Other times, you longed for more of the quick power plays that broke open runs for Johnson and Jaquez Yant. Of course, when NU absolutely needed points on the fourth-and-goal from the 1, Yant — filling in for a clearly banged-up Johnson — lost his footing right before he reached the line of scrimmage. Nebraska’s not yet “there” to just line up and smash a team like Minnesota, which has big, if not always fast, defenders. Johnson’s injury loomed large in the game. When he left, it was clear neither Yant nor Sevion Morrison were big enough for the moment. GRADE: C-minus

PASS OFFENSE